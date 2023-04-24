YORK -- It was a chilly day for the annual Yowell Track Classic Saturday at York High School.

The Beatrice girls finished with 61 points, which was good enough for fourth place behind Norris (142.33), Wavelry (108.66) and Seward (100).

The Beatrice boys finished with 38 points, which put them behind Waverly (165), Norris (125), Seward (78) and Crete (43).

For the Beatrice girls, Avery Barnard finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 22.56.

Jaelynne Kosmos finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 33-07.

Riley Schwisow finished second in the 100-hurdles and third in the 300-hurdles. Josie Frerichs finished sixth in the 800-meter run. Taylin Bent finished sixth in the 400-meter dash.

Morgan Maschmann finished second in the long jump. Delanie Roeder finished fourth in the long jump. Emma Erikson finished fourth in the discus. Brooke Gleason finished sixth in the triple jump.

For the Beatrice boys, Byron Ostdiek won the discus with a throw of 134-04 and won the shot put with a throw of 48-02.25. Takeo Glynn finished third in the shot put. Taylor Schaaf finished third in the 100-meter dash.

The Beatrice track teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Crete Invite before they host the Trailblazer Conference Meet on Saturday at the House of Orange.

For the team champion Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.23.

Ellie Thomas won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.50 and finished second in the 400-meter dash.

Kendall Zavala won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:49.70 and finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Atlee Wallman finished second in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600. Tanna Petsche finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run for the Lady Titans.

Grayson Piening finished fifth in the 300-hurdles. Rosie Hadley finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash. Adelyn Nelson finished fifth in the 100-hurdles.

Sage Burbach won the discus with a throw of 131-01 and won the shot put with a throw of 43-05.25. Gracie Kircher finished third in the discus and second in the shot put.. Maisie Brown finished fifth in the discus.

Anistyn Rice finished second in the high jump. Alivia Hausmann finished fourth in the high jump.

The Norris girls 400-relay team of Kalli Grummert, Rosie Hadley, Gracie Kircher and Taylor Bredthauer finished second.

The Lady Titan 1,600-relay team of Ellie Thomas, Kendall Zavala, Rosie Hadley and Taylor Bredthauer finished second.

The Norris girls 3,200-relay team of Delaney Leyden, Kennedy Powell, Eva Douglas and Tanna Petsche finished third.

For the runner-up Norris boys, Riley Boonstra won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:24.94 and also won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:10.45.

Sam Talero finished second in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Peyton McMurray finished sixth in the 800. Eli Van Brocklin finished fifth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

Trent Jones finished second in the 110-hurdles while Brady Wilkinson finished third in the 110-hurdles. Motega Clancy finished second in the 300-hurdles and sixth in the 110-hurdles.

Luke Findley finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Blake Macklin finished third in the long jump and fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Brooks Holen finished second in the high jump. Micah Langston finished fourth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Dakota Klein finished sixth in the long jump.

Wyatt Wubbels finished third in the discus.

The Norris boys 400-relay team of Dakota Klein, Cooper Cerny, Jack McNally and Luke Findley finished second.

The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Blake Macklin, Sam Talero, Everett Clang and Riley Boonstra finished second.

The Fairbury girls finished with 53 points while the Fairbury boys finished with 16 points.

For the Fairbury girls, Emily Huss finished third in the 100-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles. Sam Starr finished fourth in the 800-meter run.

Hannah Robertson won the long jump with a jump of 15-05.75. Robertson finished fourth in the 200-meter dash. Allison Davis finished third in the high jump. Mikya Lierman finished second in the pole vault. Regan Kapke finished fourth in the triple jump.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team of Micah Friesen, Lily Davis, Hannah Robertson and Sam Starr finished second.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished second in the 400-meter dash. Jax Biehl finished fifth in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump.