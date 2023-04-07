WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys and girls track teams traveled to the Waverly Invite on Thursday.

The Beatrice girls finished with 45 team points, which was good enough for seventh place. The Beatrice boys finished with 18 points, which was good enough for 11th.

For the Lady O, Jaelynne Kosmos was able to win the triple jump with a jump of 35-07.

Avery Barnard finished fourth in the long jump, fifth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.

Riley Schwisow finished sixth in the 100-hurdles. Makenna Blum finished fourth in the pole vault. Delanie Roeder finished sixth in the long jump. Emma Erikson finished sixth in the discus.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Delanie Roeder and Barnard finished fourth.

For the Beatrice boys, Taylor Schaaf finished fifth in the 100-meter dash. Josiah Quinones finished fourth in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

The Beatrice boys and girls track teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.

The Norris girls won the team championship on Thursday with a total of 110 points. They finished ahead of runner-up Bennington's 85 and Waverly's 82.

For the Norris girls, Ellie Thomas finished second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 800-meter run.

Kendall Zavala won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:34.35 and finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Atlee Wallman finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 3,200-meter run. Tanna Petsche finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run.

Taylor Bredthauer finished first in the long jump with a jump of 18-03. Bredthauer also finished sixth in the 100-meter dash. Jordyn Williams finished fourth in the triple jump.

Sage Burbach finished first in the shot put with a throw of 45-10 and second in the discus. Gracie Kircher finished second in the shot put and fourth in the discus.

The Norris girls 1,600-relay team of Rosie Hadley, Kendall Zavala, Delaney Leyden and Ellie Thomas finished fourth.

The Lady Titan 3,200-relay team of Kennedy Powell, Delaney Leyden, Eva Douglas and Tanna Petsche finished sixth.

The Norris boys finished third in the team standings with 79 points. They finished behind team champion Waverly's 110 and runner-up Elkhorn's 82.

For the Norris boys, Riley Boonstra finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:48.16. Sam Talero finished third in the 1,600-meter run and Eli Van Brocklin finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run.

Eli Holt finished first in the shot put with a throw of 55-04.25 and second in the discus. Caden Hosack finished sixth in the discus and Braeden Smoyer finished sixth in the shot put.

Brooks Holen finished fifth in the high jump for Norris. Blake Macklin finished second in the long jump while Micah Langston finished third in the long jump and Dakota Klein finished sixth in the long jump.

The Norris 400-relay team of Blake Macklin, Cooper Cerny, Jack McNally and Luke Findley finished sixth.