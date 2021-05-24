BHS track teams wrap up season at state

The Beatrice track and field teams wrapped up their seasons at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Omaha Burke.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney came into Saturday's finals with the eighth-best qualifying time, but finished fourth with a finals time of 49.97.

In the 100-meter dash, Morgan Mahoney finished sixth with a time of 12.59. Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn competed in the discus for the Lady O and finished 14th with a throw of 110-06.

Avery Barnard finished 15th in the long jump with a jump of 15-07.50. Addie Hatcliff finished 13th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:31.90.

For the Beatrice boys, Preston Witulski finished 11th in the pole vault with a vault of 12-06. Diego Rodriguez finished eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22.

For the Norris boys, Cooper Hausmann finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.94 and fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.53.

Tanner Cooper finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.61 while finishing 21st in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:53.51.