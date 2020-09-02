BHS volleyball beats Plattsmouth in five

PLATTSMOUTH -- The Beatrice volleyball team's inaugural Trailblazer Conference volleyball match turned into a thriller Tuesday night.
The Lady O defeated Plattsmouth in five sets 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11. With the win, Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the season.
Kaitlyn Church led the Lady O offense with 12 kills while Avery Gaertig and Mak Hatcliff had seven kills each.
Hailey Schaaf and Chelsea Leners had five kills each and Sadie Glynn had four kills. Ellie Jurgens had two kills and Addison Hatcliff had one kill. Jaiden Coudeyras dished out 35 assists.
From the service line, Beatrice had 11 total ace serves. Coudeyras had four of those aces while Mak Hatcliff had three, Gaertig had two and Glynn and Church had one each.
Defensively, Mak Hatcliff had 29 digs while Coudeyras had 25 digs. Schaaf had two solo blocks and Chelsea Leners had one solo block.
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite.
Diller-Odell sweeps Southern
Diller-Odell kicked off its state championship defense with a sweep of Southern Tuesday night.
The Lady Griffins won the match 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 at Diller-Odell High School.
Karli Heidemann led the offense with 16 kills while Addison Heidemann and Lilly Swanson had five kills each. Ava Lovitt, Elecea Saathoff and Madelyn Meyerle had four kllls each. Addison Heidemann had 31 assists.
Diller-Odell had seven ace serves in the match, including three from Meyerle, two from Karli Heideman and one each from Addison Heidemann and Lovitt.
Defensively, Addison Heidemann and Karli Heidemann had two blocks each while Swanson and Saathoff had one block each. Addison Heidemann had nine digs while Karlie Heidemann had eight digs and Lovitt and Madeline Swanson had seven digs each.
Diller-Odell will be in action again Thursday and Saturday when they play in the Freeman Invite. Southern will play in a Lewiston triangular on Thursday.
Other Sunland scores
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 (3-0)
Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14 (3-2)
Mead def. JCC, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 (2-1)
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14 (2-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!