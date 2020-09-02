BHS volleyball beats Plattsmouth in five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH -- The Beatrice volleyball team's inaugural Trailblazer Conference volleyball match turned into a thriller Tuesday night.

The Lady O defeated Plattsmouth in five sets 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11. With the win, Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the season.

Kaitlyn Church led the Lady O offense with 12 kills while Avery Gaertig and Mak Hatcliff had seven kills each.

Hailey Schaaf and Chelsea Leners had five kills each and Sadie Glynn had four kills. Ellie Jurgens had two kills and Addison Hatcliff had one kill. Jaiden Coudeyras dished out 35 assists.

From the service line, Beatrice had 11 total ace serves. Coudeyras had four of those aces while Mak Hatcliff had three, Gaertig had two and Glynn and Church had one each.

Defensively, Mak Hatcliff had 29 digs while Coudeyras had 25 digs. Schaaf had two solo blocks and Chelsea Leners had one solo block.

Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite.

Diller-Odell sweeps Southern

Diller-Odell kicked off its state championship defense with a sweep of Southern Tuesday night.