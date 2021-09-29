BHS volleyball drops two at Bennington

The Beatrice volleyball team traveled to a triangular at Bennington Tuesday night and fell in both matches.

In the first match against Class B No. 10 ranked Bennington, Beatrice fell in two sets 25-11, 25-8.

Ellie Jurgens had four kills in the match while Emily Allen had two kills and Kiera Busboom and Chelsea Leners had a kill each. Jaidyn Coudeyras had seven assists.

Jurgens had an ace serves while Addie Hatcliff had 10 digs.

Beatrice lost their second match to Omaha Concordia in two sets 25-14, 26-24.

Emily Allen had five kills while Kiera Busboom had four kills, Annie Gleason had three kills, Ellie Jurgens and Avery Martin had two kills each and Hannah Ray had one kill. Jaidyn Coudeyras had 16 assists.

Coudeyras and Jurgens had one ace serve each while Allen had a block. Ray had 11 digs while Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 10 digs each.

Beatrice falls to 5-9 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a triangular at York.

