BHS volleyball drops two at Bennington

The Beatrice volleyball team traveled to a triangular at Bennington Tuesday night and fell in both matches.
In the first match against Class B No. 10 ranked Bennington, Beatrice fell in two sets 25-11, 25-8.
Ellie Jurgens had four kills in the match while Emily Allen had two kills and Kiera Busboom and Chelsea Leners had a kill each. Jaidyn Coudeyras had seven assists.
Jurgens had an ace serves while Addie Hatcliff had 10 digs.
Beatrice lost their second match to Omaha Concordia in two sets 25-14, 26-24.
Emily Allen had five kills while Kiera Busboom had four kills, Annie Gleason had three kills, Ellie Jurgens and Avery Martin had two kills each and Hannah Ray had one kill. Jaidyn Coudeyras had 16 assists.
Coudeyras and Jurgens had one ace serve each while Allen had a block. Ray had 11 digs while Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 10 digs each.
Beatrice falls to 5-9 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a triangular at York.
Diller-Odell falls to Johnson-Brock in 5 set thriller
Two time defending state champion Diller-Odell lost a five set heart breaker to Johnson-Brock Tuesday night in Johnson.
Johnson-Brock won the match 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-12.
Karli Heidemann led the way for the Lady Griffins with 32 kills while Madelyn Meyerle had 15 kills, Lilly Swanson had 11 kills, Myleigh Weers had three kills and Baileigh Vilda and Keira Hennerberg had one kill each. Hennerberg had 54 assists.
From the service line, Meyerle, Hennerberg, Ashley Duis and Vilda had two ace serves each while Heidemann had one ace serve.
Defensively, Weers and Heidemann were in on four blocks each while Swanson and Vilda were in on three blocks each. Vilda was in on two blocks while Meyerle and Hennerberg were in on one block each.
Heidemann had 22 digs, Meyerle had 21 digs, Swanson had 16 digs and Hennerberg had 11 digs.
The Lady Griffins are now 13-7 on the year and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Dorchester.
Other Sunland volleyball scores
BDS def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-3
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20
Fairbury def. HTRS 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Falls City SH def. Freeman, 25-14, 26-24, 25-15
JCC def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13
JCC def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Sterling def. Dorchester, 25-10, 25-22, 25-20