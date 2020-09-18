BHS Volleyball falls to Millard South

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice volleyball team fell in four sets to Millard South Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Millard South won the match 25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14.

Avery Gaertig led the way for the Beatrice offense with 12 kills while Kaitlyn Church was right behind her with 11 kills.

Hailey Schaaf had five kills, Chelsea Leners had four kills, Ellie Jurgens had three kills, Jaidyn Coudeyras had two kills and Mak Hatcliff had one kill. Coudeyras had 32 assists in the match.

Beatrice had seven aces from the service line, including four from Hatcliff. Schaaf, Sadie Glynn and Church had one ace each.

Defensively, Schaaf had three blocks while Coudeyras had two blocks. Hatcliff had 20 digs while Coudeyras had 12 digs.

Laci Abendroth led the way for Millard South with 14 kills while Emily Hagedorn had 12 kills and Paisley Gibson had 10 kills.

Beatrice falls to 7-4 on the season and will be in action again on Monday when they host Fairbury.

