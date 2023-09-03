The Beatrice volleyball team went 1-2 at their home invitational Saturday at Beatrice High School.

The Lady O got off to a hot start, dominating the first set against Omaha Duchesne, but ended up losing the match 11-25, 25-17 25-20.

Ellie Jurgens led the attack against Duchesne with eight kills and a hitting percentage of .263. London Meints and Kiera Busboom had seven kills each, Brooklyn Schafer had three kills, Taylor Reimer had two kills and Sophie Gleason had one kill.

Busboon and Kiley Hatcliff had 11 assists each in the match.

Addison had six ace serves and eight digs. Meints had nine digs. Reimer and Busboom had two blocks each while Schafer also had a block.

Beatrice's win came against Lincoln Northwest -- a 25-12, 25-13 sweep.

Busboom led the attack against Lincoln Northwest with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .600. London Meints had three kills while Sophie Gleason, Taylor Reimer and Ellie Jurgens had two kills each.

Kiley Hatcliff had 13 assists while Busboom had three assists.

The Lady O had a total of 12 ace serves in the match. Busboom and Schafer had four aces each, Addison Hatcliff had two aces and Meints and Jurgens had one ace each.

Defensively, Addison Hatcliff had nine digs. Busboom and Schafer had one block each.

In their third match, Beatrice fell to Superior in two sets 25-19, 25-23.

London Meints led the way for Beatrice with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .263. Kiera Busboom had nine kills, Brooklyn Schafer had two kills and Sophie Gleason, Taylor Reimer and Ellie Jurgens had one kill each.

Kiley Hatcliff had 13 assists in the match while Busboom had eight assists.

Defensively, Taylor Reimer and Jurgens had one block each. Addie Hatcliff had 10 digs.

Beatrice is now 5-3 on the season and will return to action Thursday when they host Platteview at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

