PLATTSMOUTH -- Beatrice's four game winning streak came to an end Monday in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Orangemen fell to Plattsmouth 3-0.

Beatrice coach Karen Dittbrenner said the team came out lethargic and never got things rolling. Adding to their troubles was starting fullback Andrew Creek leaving with an injury.

The game was still tied 0-0 at half time, though, and Dittbrenner said the team started showing some good signs.

"We had a couple opportunities that we squandered but typically we are stronger in the second half," Dittbrenner said. "We talked about what needed to happen and made a few more adjustments in the lineup."

Plattsmouth got their first goal about 10 minutes into the second half. The Orangemen had some good chances to score after that, but couldn't capitalize.

"Against a good team, you have to take advantage of these opportunities and we didn't do that tonight," Dittbrenner said.

Dittbrenner said Plattsmouth's second goal came shortly after on a play where nobody took control and the ball went all the way across the front of the goal.

"When you leave it sitting there long enough, someone is going to put it away and that is exactly what they did," Dittbrenner said.

The final game came with about 10 seconds left in the game. Dittbrenner said the team lost focus and simply didn't finish.

Beatrice will now play in a third place game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Nebraska City at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Lady O falls to Platteview

The Beatrice girls also lost their first round conference tournament game to Platteview 2-0 at Platteview.

The Lady O will host a third place game against Plattsmouth at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the House of Orange.