 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHS wrestler take down Nebraska City
View Comments

BHS wrestler take down Nebraska City

{{featured_button_text}}

Class B No. 2 ranked Beatrice won a dual against Class B No. 4 ranked Nebraska City Thursday night.

The Orangemen won the dual 48-21 in Nebraska City. They won the first six matches of the night to build a 30-0 lead.

Gavin Vanover started things off, winning a 9-4 decision over Johnny Christiansen in the 106-pouind division. Tristan Reinke then won a 9-8 decision over Gabe Hartman in the 113-pound division.

In the 120-pound division, Beatrice's Bryce Karlin won by pinfall over Nebraska City's Hayden Schalk. Colton Jelinek then won by pinfall over Sam Draus in the 126-pound division to make it 18-0.

Beatrice's duo of No.1 ranked wrestler took care of business in their weight classes. Drew Arnold won by pinfall over Nebraska City's Jesse Rodriguez in the 132-pound division and Trevor Reinke pinned Andrews Pro in 48 seconds in the 138-pound division.

Nebraska City picked up their first win of the night in the 145-pound division when Bayler Poston won by pinfall over Kruse Williamson. Beatrice's Cole Maschmann won a 7-0 decision over Lee Hobbs in the 152-pound division.

In the 160-pound division, Nebraska City's Chance Sjulin won a 4-2 decision over Beatrice's Jarrett Koch. In the 170-pound division, Beatrice's Torrance Keehn won by pinfall over Logan Hobbs. Deegan Nelson received a forfeit in the 182-pound division.

Beatrice's Brock Ostdiek on a 6-2 decision over Braeden Chipman in the 195-pound division.

Nebraska City would win the last two matches of the night. Mikah Ruiz won by pinfall over Nolan Bahnson in the 220-pound division and Gavin Bailey won by pinfall over Zach Markey in the 285-pound division.

Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Marysville Invite.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News