BHS wrestler take down Nebraska City

Class B No. 2 ranked Beatrice won a dual against Class B No. 4 ranked Nebraska City Thursday night.

The Orangemen won the dual 48-21 in Nebraska City. They won the first six matches of the night to build a 30-0 lead.

Gavin Vanover started things off, winning a 9-4 decision over Johnny Christiansen in the 106-pouind division. Tristan Reinke then won a 9-8 decision over Gabe Hartman in the 113-pound division.

In the 120-pound division, Beatrice's Bryce Karlin won by pinfall over Nebraska City's Hayden Schalk. Colton Jelinek then won by pinfall over Sam Draus in the 126-pound division to make it 18-0.

Beatrice's duo of No.1 ranked wrestler took care of business in their weight classes. Drew Arnold won by pinfall over Nebraska City's Jesse Rodriguez in the 132-pound division and Trevor Reinke pinned Andrews Pro in 48 seconds in the 138-pound division.

Nebraska City picked up their first win of the night in the 145-pound division when Bayler Poston won by pinfall over Kruse Williamson. Beatrice's Cole Maschmann won a 7-0 decision over Lee Hobbs in the 152-pound division.