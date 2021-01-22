BHS wrestlers beat Fairbury; Arnold breaks school record

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice wrestling team notched a convincing win over Fairbury Thursday night.
The Orangemen defeated the Jeffs 71-12 in Fairbury.
The highlight of the night came in the last varsity match of the night when senior Drew Arnold collected his 91s career win -- a Beatrice High School record.
Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said it was a good night for his team.
"My message to the guys all year has been the same, and that is to score points and get better every time out," Johnson said. "I feel the kids came out and really focused. I have a lot of respect for Fairbury's Coach (Derek) Garfield and his staff. Their kids fight hard, so I am proud of what our team was able to do."
Beatrice defending state champion Trevor Reinke started off the night with a pinfall win over Fairbury's Ethan McCown in the 138-pound division and Beatrice's Kruse Williamson followed that up with a pinfall win over Landon Trimm in the 145-pound division.
In the 152-pound division, Cole Maschmann got a pinfall win over Fairbury's Devon Carel. Jarrett Koch then won an 18-3 tech fall over Fairbury's Riley Amere in the 160-pound division.
Torrance Keehn won his match by pinfall over Fairbury's Asthon McCown in the 170-pound division. Beatrice's Deegan Nelson was received a forfeit in the 182-pound division.
Fairbury had two wins on the night and their first game in the 195-pound division when Domenic Hyson won by pinfall over Beatrice's Brock Ostdiek.
Beatrice's Nolan Bahnson got Beatrice back in the win column with a pinfall win over Fairburys' Drake Richtarik in the 220-pound division. Fairbury's next win came in the 285-pound division where Kazz Hyson received a forfeit.
In the 106-pound division, Beatrice's Gavin Vanover received a forfeit. At 113, Tristan Reinke won by pinfall over Fairbury's Aiden Haidul.
Beatrice's Bryce Karlin won his match by pinfall over Fairbury's Spencer Weers in the 120-pound division. Colton Jelinek won by pinfall over Fairbury's Joryean Sturm in the 126-pound division.
Arnold's record breaking pin came at the 2:17 mark of his match against Fairbury's Connor Gerths in the 132-pound division. The previous record holder was Andrew Weins.
The Beatrice Wrestling team will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Lexington Invite.
Other Sunland wrestling results
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Tri County 36
106: Pedro Hernandez (WICL) over Lucas Lewandowski (TRCO) (Fall 1:04) 113: Colton Placek (TRCO) over Riley Haack (WICL) (Fall 2:40) 120: Logan Herndon (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 126: Jordan Marsh (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 132: Zaid Martinez (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 138: Tommy Lokken (WICL) over Drew Garrison (TRCO) (Dec 8-6) 145: Zander Baker (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 152: Colby Homolka (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 160: Grant Lewandowski (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 170: Lane Vesely (WICL) over Jack Hopkins (TRCO) (Fall 4:35) 182: Jurgen Baker (TRCO) over Hugo Pomajzl (WICL) (Fall 1:04) 195: Brandon Beeson (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 220: James Kerns (TRCO) over Stone Thelen (WICL) (Fall 2:42) 285: Deitrick Baker (WICL) over Toby Ambrose (TRCO) (Fall 2:26)