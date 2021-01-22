BHS wrestlers beat Fairbury; Arnold breaks school record

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice wrestling team notched a convincing win over Fairbury Thursday night.

The Orangemen defeated the Jeffs 71-12 in Fairbury.

The highlight of the night came in the last varsity match of the night when senior Drew Arnold collected his 91s career win -- a Beatrice High School record.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said it was a good night for his team.

"My message to the guys all year has been the same, and that is to score points and get better every time out," Johnson said. "I feel the kids came out and really focused. I have a lot of respect for Fairbury's Coach (Derek) Garfield and his staff. Their kids fight hard, so I am proud of what our team was able to do."

Beatrice defending state champion Trevor Reinke started off the night with a pinfall win over Fairbury's Ethan McCown in the 138-pound division and Beatrice's Kruse Williamson followed that up with a pinfall win over Landon Trimm in the 145-pound division.

In the 152-pound division, Cole Maschmann got a pinfall win over Fairbury's Devon Carel. Jarrett Koch then won an 18-3 tech fall over Fairbury's Riley Amere in the 160-pound division.