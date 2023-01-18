BHS wrestlers beat Papillion-LaVista South

PAPILLION -- The Beatrice boys and girls wrestling teams went on the road and both picked up dual wins over Papillion-LaVista South on Tuesday.

The Orangemen won their dual 42-33.

Beatrice fell behind with pinfall losses in the first two matches in the 138 and 145 pound division, but came back with two straight pinfall wins.

Caden Eggleston won by pin in the 152-pound division over Logan Arch and Kruse Williamson won by pin over Jack Sherrell in the 160-pound division.

Papillion-LaVista South got back on top with pinfall wins in the 170 and 182-pound divisions.

At 195, Deegan Nelson got a pinfall win over Ryan Allen. Beatrice then received forveits in the 220 and 285-pound divisions to give them their first lead at 30-24.

Papillion won an 8-2 decision in the 106-pound division, but Beatrice bounced back when Cole Karlin got a pinfall win in the 113-pound division.

Papillion got a 9-5 decision in the 120-pound division, but Tristan Reinke would clinch the win with a pinfall win over Carter Gable in the 126-pound division. The final match of the night was a 6-2 win for Papillion LaVista South in the 132-pound division.

The Beatrice girls also won their dual over Papillion LaVista South 48-6.

There were only three weight classes that were contested. Beatrice's Ashton Hofeling won by pinfall in the 125-pound division over Meagan Petersen while Alex Mason won by pinfall over Annalyse Walton in the 125-pound division. Beatrice's lone loss came by pinfall in the 235-pound division.

The Beatrice boys will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Tri County. The Beatrice girls will travel to the Weeping Water Tournament on Thursday.