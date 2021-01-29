BHS wrestlers defeat Tri County

DEWITT -- The Class B No. 1 ranked Beatrice wrestling team went on the road Thursday and won a dual against Tri County.

The Orangemen won the dual 78-4 at Tri County High School. The win was Beatrice's 15th dual win of the season, which breaks a school record. They are 15-2 in duals.

Gavin Vanover got things started with a pinfall win over Tri County's Lucas Lewandowski in the 106-pound division and Tristan Reinke followed that up with a pinfall win over Colton Placek in the 113-pound division.

Bryce Karling and Colton Jelinek received forfeits at 120 and 126. Class B No. 1 ranked Drew Arnold got a pinfall win over Zaid Martinez in the 132-pound division.

Trevor Reinke and Kruse Williamson both received forfeits at 138 and 145. Beatrice's Jackson Miller then won by pinfall over Tri County Grant Lewandowski in the 152-pound division. Jarrett Koch received a bye at 160.

In the 170-pound division, Torrance Keehn won by pinfall over Tri County's Jack Hopkins and Deegan Nelson won by pinfall over Jurgen Baker in the 182-pound division.