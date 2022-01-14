BHS wrestlers edge out Nebraska City

The Beatrice wrestling team was able to narrowly hand on and win in a home dual against Nebraska City Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen won the dual 37-32.

Nebraska City got off to a hot start, winning five of the first six matches. The meet started with the 120-pound division, where Nebraska City's Carlos Prados was able to win a 16-4 major decision over Tristan Reinke.

Beatrice bounced back when Bryce Karlin scored a quick pinfall win over Nebraska City's Isaac Bruggeman in the 126-pound divisioni to make it 6-4.

In the 132-pound division, the Pioneers' Gabe Bartman got a pinfall win over Colton Jelinek. In the 138-pound division, Andrew Pro got a 9-1 major decision over Beatrice's Collin Mangnall.

At 145, Nebraska City's Bayler Poston got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Kayden Nickel. Cael Kreifel won a 3-2 decision over Beatrice's Brett Powers in the 152-pound division, extending the Pioneer lead in the dual to 23-6.

Beatrice would rally for six straight wins after that. Cole Maschmann won a 6-3 decision over Hayden Schalk in the 160-pound division and Torrance Keehn scored a pinfall win over Logan Hobbs in the 170-pound division.

In the 182-pound division, Deegan Nelson defeated Kaeden Johnson by pinfall and Dalton Nauman scored a pinfall win over Connor Nuemeiester in the 195-pound division.

Brock Ostdiek won a 15-6 major decision over Mikah Ruiz on the 220-pound division and Alex Maye finished the Beatrice run with a pinfall win over Dawson Thorne at 285, which extended Beatrice's dual lead to 37-23.

At 106, Nebraska City's Drew Weddle won a 4-0 decision over Beatrice's Ian Roschewski to make it 37-26 in the dual. Chase Landreth received a forfeit at 113 to give Nebraska City six more points, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice would hold on for the 37-32 win.

The Beatrice wrestling team will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Marysville Invite.

