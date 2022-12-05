 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHS wrestlers finish 3rd and York Invite

YORK -- The Beatrice wrestling team opened their season with a third place finish at the York Invite.

The Orangemen finished with 170 points, which put them behind team champion Waverly's 211 and runner-up Papillion-LaVista South's 188.5.

Beatrice finished ahead of Central City (133), Minden (130.5), Omaha Westside (118), York (115), Lincoln Pius X (95.5), Fairbury (85), Norris (47) and Omaha Concordia (24), Malcolm (20), Douglas Count West (18) and Lincoln Northwest (0).

Beatrice had four individual champions. Coming off his state runner-up finish last year, Deegan Nelson was able to win his first championship of the new season. In the 195-pound division, he defeated York's Keagyn Linden 7-5 in the championship match.

Caden Eggleston was able to win the 152-pound division for the Orangemen. He defeated Cannon L. McCarty of Omaha Westside by pinfall in the championship match.

In the 126-pound division, Tristan Reinke picked up a 6-4 win in the championship match over Emmitt Dirks of York.

Cole Karlin was able to win the 113-pound division when he scored a pinfall win over Henry Kriegler of Papillion-LaVista South in his championship match.

Beatrice got fourth place finishes from Merrick Johnson in the 170-pound division and Gavyn Rhoden in the 220-pound division. They got fifth place finishes from Gavin Vanover at 120, Collin Mangnall at 132 and Silas Benson at 285. Kruse Williamson finished sixth in the 160-pound division.

The Beatrice boys wrestling team will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Crete Invite

