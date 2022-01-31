BHS wrestlers finish conference runner-up

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice wrestling team finished runner-up at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Friday in Platteview.

The Orangemen finished with 156 team points, which put them behind Nebraska City's 166.5 points. Wahoo finished third with 119 points.

Beatrice had four individual champions on the day. Bryce Karlin was able to capture the 126-pound division after a pinfall win over Wahoo's Isaiah Foster in the championship.

Torrance Keehn won the 170-pound division after winning a 6-2 decision over Plattsmouth's Josh Colgrove in the championship.

Deegan Nelson won the 182-pound division after winning by pin over Plattsmouth's Cameron Aughenbaugh in the championship.

Brock Ostdiek won the 220-pound division after winning a 10-3 decision over Plattsmouth's Caleb Adkins.

The Orangemen got runner-up finishes from Ian Roschewski in the 106-pound division, Tristan Reinke in the 120-pound division and Cole Maschmann in the 160-pound division.

Finishing third place was Kruse Williamson in the 145-pound division and Alex Maye in the 285-pound division. Colton Jelinek finished fourth in the 132-pound division and Brett Powers finished fourth in the 152-pound division.

The Beatrice girls finished fourth at the Trailblazer Conference Tourney.

Autumn Bartlett finished runner-up in the 100-pound division while Morgan Maschmann finished runner-up in the 114-pound division. Jordyn Kleveland finished third in the 100-pound division, Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished third in the 138-pound division and Megan Powers finished fourth in the 126-pound division.

The Beatrice boys also traveled to the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday and finished runner-up as a team.

The Orangemen scored 199 team points, which put them behind Cozad's 211 points. Raymond Central was third with 193 points.

Beatrice had three individual champions. Tristan Reinke finished first in the 120-pound division after winning a 2-0 decision over Syracuse's Jace Goebel in the championship.

Deegan Nelson captured the 182-pound division after winning by pin over Raymond Central's Mason Kreikemeier in the championship.

Brock Ostdiek finished first in the 220-pound division after winning an 8-1 decision over Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun in the championship.

Finishing runner-up was Bryce Karlin in the 126-pound division and Cole Maschmann in the 160-pound division. Brett Powers finished third in the 152-pound division and Torrance Keehn finished third in the 170-pound division.

Colton Jelinek finished fifth in the 132-pound division, Alex Maye finished fifth in the 285-pound division, Kruse Williamson finished sixth in the 145-pound division and Hayden Lattimer-Huntington finished sixth in the 195-pound division.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Fairbury for a dual. They'll then travel to Fairbury again on Friday for the Fairbury Invite.

Sunland wrestling results RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITE TEAM SCORES: Cozad 211, Beatrice 199, Raymond Central 193, Syracuse 129½, Fort Calhoun 122, Falls City 100, Bellevue West 97, Malcolm 94, HTRS 65, Omaha Burke 46½, Auburn 43, Lincoln High 26, Southern 7, Friend 5. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Wilson, Cozad, dec. Shultz, Raymond Central, 5-2; 113--Schultz, Raymond Central, pinned Zulkoski, Falls City, 3:58; 120--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Goebel, Syracuse, 2-0; 126--E Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Beatrice, 8-4; 132--Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 1-0; 138--Olberding, Falls City, dec. Brandt, 7-2; 145--White, Cozad, dec. Petersen, Syracuse, 5-3; 152--Russman, Cozad, pinned Peterson, Raymond Central, 4:12; 160--Moraski, Bellevue West, pinned Maschmann, Beatrice, 3:57; 170--White, Cozad, dec. Zoucha, Malcolm, 4-2; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, pinned Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 1:31; 195--Worthey, HTRS, dec. Fields, Falls City, 5-0, 220--Ostdiek, Beatrice, dec. Hartline, Fort Calhoun, 8-1; 285--Nolte, Falls City, pinned Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3:19. TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT BOYS TEAM SCORES: Nebraska City 166½, Beatrice 156, Wahoo 119, Plattsmouth 103, Ralston 73½, Platteview 58½. BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Weddle, Nebraska City, pinned Roschewski, Beatrice, 3:53; 113--Landreth, Nebraska City, pinned Martinez, Ralson, 1:38; 120--Prados, Nebraska City, pinned Reinke, Beatrice, 5:14; 126--Karlin, Beatrice, pinned Foster, Wahoo, :36; 132--Smart, Wahoo, pinned Hartman, Nebraska City, 3:52; 138--Bordovsky, Wahoo, pinned Pro, Nebraska City, 1:40; 145--Poston, Nebraska City, UTB, Mass, Ralston, 4-3; 152--Steinhoff, Platteview, dec. Corcoran, Ralston, 12-5; 160--Schalk, Nebraska, dec. Maschmann, Beatrice, 2-1; 170--Keehn, Beatrice, dec. Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 6-2; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, pinned Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 2:51; 195--Adkins, Plattsmouth, tech. fall over Lausterer, Wahoo, 17-1, 2:40; 220--Ostdiek, Beatrice, dec. Adkins, Plattsmouth, 10-3; 285--Beavers,Wahoo, pinned Duval, Nebraska City, 5:01. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Nebraska City 95½, Wahoo 65, Ralston 44, Beatrice 37, Plattsmouth 29½, Platteview 28. GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Ruby, Nebraska City, pinned Barlett, Beatrice, 1:06; 107--Moyer, Nebraska City, tech. fall over Bergman, 16-1, 4:30; 114--Barber, Plattsmouth, tech. fall over Maschmann, Beatrice, 17-1, 4:12; 120--Darling, Wahoo, pinned Medina, Ralston, 4:34; 126--Lee, Nebraska City, pinned Robinson, Wahoo, :29; 132--Jensen, Platteview, pinned Southard, Nebraska City, :52; 138--Ritchey, Ralston, pinned Hasenkamp, Wahoo, 5:09; 145--Stonner, Plattsmouth, pinned Kreitz, Ralston, 1:20; 152--Adoko, Ralston, pinned Kent, Nebraska City, 4:52; 185--Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Karschner, Platteview, 1:35;. SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TEAM SCORES: David City 175, Milford 167, Fillmore Central 158, Thayer Central 75, Fairbury 71, Centennial 61, Superior 49, Wilber-Clatonia 35, Sutton 32, South Central 12. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Schindler, David City, pinned MacDonald, Superior, 1:34; 113--Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, major dec. Kloke, David City, 11-3; 120--Meyer, Fillmore Central, dec. Bongers, David City, 5-4; 126--Schindler, David City, pinned Kenning, Milford, 3:08; 132--Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Vondra, Milford, 9-2; 138--Spatz, David City, tech. fall over Waldmeier, Thayer Central, 15-0, 4:28; 145--Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, dec. Underwood, David City, 11-5; 152--Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Chapman, Milford, 5-2; 160--Springer, Milford, dec. Mumford, Thayer Central, 12-5; 170--Scdoris, Milford, pinned Turner, Fillmore Central, 3:41; 182--Daro, David City, pinned Vance, Milford, 1:24; 195--Oborny, Milford, pinned Schulte, Thayer Central, 1:23; 220--Buchli, Milford, pinned Hyson, Fairbury, 2:17; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, dec. Hyson, Fairbury, 6-2. FREEMAN INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Christian 130, Auburn 115, Norris 79, Lincoln Lutheran 77, Johnson County Central 72½, Freeman 68, Palmyra 68, Louisville 31½, Dorchester 29, Meridian 18, Southern 15. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Oden, Auburn, pinned VanderTop, Lincoln Lutheran, :41; 113--Topp, JCC, pinned Tellez, Dorchester, 2:37; 120--Wienke, Lincoln Christian, major dec. Havelka, Freeman, 22-8; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. I. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 4-2; 132--L. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, pinned Huls, Meridian, 1:13; 138--S. McGrew, dec. K. Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, 9-2; 145--Bice, Norris, pinned Schoenbeck, Norris, 2:45; 152--Dowding, Palmyra, pinned R. Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:54; 160--Hall, Auburn, dec. Goes, Freeman, 10-7; 170--Hall, Norris, pinned Denzin, Freeman, 5:13; 182--Parde, Freeman, pinned Groth, Norris, 3:26; 195--Trew, JCC, dec. Thomas, JCC, 6-4; 220--Wheeldon, Auburn, pinned Masek, 2:42; 285--Harrifeld, JCC, pinned Hall, Auburn, 1:49. .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.