BHS wrestlers finish runner-up at JayHusker

MARYSVILLE -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled across the border to Marysville on Saturday and finished runner-up at the JayHusker Wrestling Invite.

Beatrice finished with 164.5 points was only bested by Augusta's 202 points. Clay Center finished third with 133 points and Sabetha was fourth with 132.5 points.

The Orangemen had three individual champions on the day. Cole Karlin captured the 113-pound division when scored a pinfall win over Beloit's Coe Neilson in his championship match.

Kruse Williamson won the championship in the 157-pound division. He won a 17-1 major decision over Sabetha's Jonathan Renyer in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson finished first in the 190-pound division after winning an 11-4 decision over Wamego's Jake Meyer in the championship.

Finishing runner-up in the 120-pound division was Gavin Vanover. He lost an 8-5 decision in his championship match to Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg. Tristan Reinke was runner-up in the 126-pound division after losing 21-2 in his championship match to Marcus Terry of Augusta.

Caden Eggleston finished runner-up in the 150-pound division. His his championship match, he lost 8-3 to Cannon Carey of Augusta.

Merrick Johnson finished third in the 165-pound division and Talon Belding finished fourth in the 106-pound division.

The Marysville wrestling team got a runner-up finish from Carter Trimble in the 144-pound division and third place finishes from Tayven Wilson at 113, Keagan Warders at 132 and Gable Fredrickson in the 138-pound division.

The Beatrice boys wrestling team will in action again on Tuesday when they travel to a dual at Papillion-LaVista South.

Lady O wrestlers finish 3rd at Schuyler Invite

The Beatrice girls wrestling team traveled to the Schuyler on Friday and finished third out of 24 teams.

The Lady O finished with 118 points, which put them behind Schuyler's 176 and Crete's 120.

Morgan Maschmann won an individual championship in the 115-pound division after winning a 21-9 major decision over Wahoo's Grace Darling in the championship match.

Autumn Bartlett finished runner-up in the 100-pound division. She lost her championship match by pin to Louisville's Payton Thiele.

Jorja Boller finished fourth in the 110-pound division, Megan Powers finished fifth in the 125-pound division, Krstyanna Dibbles finished fifth in the 190-pound division and Ashton Hofeling finished sixth in the 120-pound division.

Fairbury's Makena Schramm finished first in the 190-pound division.

The Beatrice girls will also travel to Papillion LaVista South on Tuesday.