BHS wrestlers host Waverly, Auburn

The Beatrice wrestling teams returned to the mats on Thursday to host a double dual with Auburn and Waverly.

The Beatrice boys split their two duals while the Lady O was able to sweep.

The Orangemen opened with a 72-12 win over Auburn. Beatrice received forfeits at 195, 106, 113, 138 and 160.

In the first competitive match, Auburn's Owen Rowell won by pinfall over Beatrice's Gavyn Rhoden in the 220-pound division. Wyatt Rowell then defeated Beatrice's Silas Benson by pinfall in the 285-pound division. That would be the only two wins of the dual for Auburn.

At 120, Gavin Vanover scored a pinfall win over Auburn's Crew Gulizia while Tristan Reinke won by pinfall over Auburn's Riley Dickerson at 126.

In the 132-pound division, Beatrice's Collin Mangnall scored a pinfall win over Auburn's Augustine Campbell. In the 145-pound division, Beatrice Jace Hanshaw defeated Auburn's Isaiah Morrow by pinfall.

Beatrice's Caden Eggleston won by pinfall over Auburn's Logan Sierks in the 152-pound division.

In the final two bouts of the dual, Merrick Johnson won by pinfall over Auburn's Brant Gulizia in the 170-pound division and Hayden Richards won by pinfall over Auburn's Logan Rowell in the 182-pound division.

The Beatrice boys fell to Waverly 43-23. Every weight class was contested in the dual.

The dual started off with the 285-pound division where Waverly's Nate Leininger won by pinfall over Beatrice's Silas Benson. In the 106-pound division, Waverly's Grey Klucas won a 4-1 decision over Beatrice's Talon Belding.

Beatrice got on the board when Cole Karlin got a 15-0 technical fall over Waverly's Royce Klucas in the 113-pound division.

In the 120-pound division, Waverly's Garrison Brehn won an 11-9 decision over Beatrice's Gavin Vanover.

Beatrice's Tristan Reinke won by pinfall over Josiah Bultman in the 126-pound division.

Waverly then won the next three matches. Brayden Canoyer won a 16-4 major decision over Collin Mangnall at 132, Trev Greve won by pinfall over Jordan Creek at 138 and Kemper Reed won by pinfall over Jace Hanshaw at 145.

At 152, Caden Eggleston won a 5-1 decision over Waverly's Garrett Rine. Waverly's Aden Smith defeated Kruse Williamson 4-2 in the 160-pound division.

At 170, Beatrice's Merrick Johnson won a 9-3 decision over Waverly's Max Leininger. Waverly's Drew Moser defeated by pinfall over Beatrice's Hayden Richards at 182.

Deegan Nelson picked up Beatrice's last win of the day when he pinned Waverly's Harrison Smith in the 195-pound division. In the final bout of the dual, Waverly's Brenden Barnes defeated Beatrice's Gavyn Rhoden by pinfall in the 220-pound division.

The Beatrice girls won their dual over Auburn 60-9. There were only four matches that were contested.

At 135, Beatrice's Alex Mason won by pinfall over Auburn's Mia Gerdes. In the 100-pound division, Beatrice's Autumn Bartlett won by pinfall over Auburn's Malia Stewart.

At 125, Auburn's Lucia Campbell won a 10-7 decision over Beatrice's Megan Powers.

The Lady O defeated Waverly 57-9. There were six total weight classes that were contested.

At 110, Beatrice's Jorja Boller won a 7-4 decision over Waverly's Sophie Johnson. At 115, Morgan Maschmann won by pin over Waverly's Mackenzie Olson.

Ashton Hofeling won by pinfall in the 120-pound division over Waverly's Grace Neeman. in the 125-pound division, Beatrice Megan Powers won by pinfall over Waverly's Jasmia Rodriguez.

In the 140-pound division, Waverly's Ariana Rodriguez won by pinfall over Beatrice's Caitlyn Franzen. In the 170-pound division, Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke won a 6-0 decision over Beatrice's Avery Martin.