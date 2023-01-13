BHS wrestlers sweep duals against Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys wrestling team went on the road and defeated Nebraska City 53-16 Thursday night, while the Lady O also won 45-25.

Beatrice received a forfeit in the 106-pound division and in the 113-pound division, Cole Karling scored a pinfall win over Nebraska City's Dominick Sterling to give Beatrice a 12-0 lead.

In the 120-pound division, Gavin Vanover won a 17-0 tech fall over Amundi Musa and Tristan Reinke followed that up with a pinfall win over Brock Weddle in the 126-pound division, extending the Orangemen lead to 23-0.

Nebraska City picked up their first win of the night when Gabe Harttman won a 7-1 decision over Beatrice's Collin Mangnall in the 132-pound division. In the 138-pound division, the Pioneers' Isacc Bruggeman got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Jordan Creek.

At 145, Nebraska City's Daxx Bender scored a sudden victory win over Jace Hanshaw to make the score. 23-12.

Beatrice got back in the win column when Caden Eggleston got a 4-2 sudden victory over Bayler Poston in the 152-pound division. In the 160-pound division, Kruse Williamson got a pinfall win over Dan Sjulin to extend the Orangemen lead to 32-12.

At 170, Beatrice's Merrick Johnson won a 9-4 decision over Nebraska City's Jackson Kreifel. Beatrice received forfeits at 182 and 195, extending the lead to 47-12.

Nebraska City got their last win of the night at 220 when Clay Duvall got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Gavyn Rhoden. Beatrice's Takeo Glynn wrapped up the night with a pinfall win over Nebraska City's Dawson Thorne at 285 to make the final score 53-10.

There were six weight classes contested in the girls dual. At 125, Nebraska City's Jocelyn Davis won a 10-2 major decision over Beatrice's Megan Powers.

At 135, Beatrice's Alex Mason won by pin over Sofia Harger. At 170, Beatrice's Avery Martin scored a pin in 25 seconds over Anna Kent.

At 110, Jorja Boller won a 3-2 decision over Nebraska City's Gabby Behrends. At 115, Morgan Maschmann got a pinfall win over Macie King. In the final match of the dual, Nebraska City's Rylee Stracke got a 10-8 sudden victory over Ashton Hofeling.

The Beatrice boys will travel to the Marysville Invite on Saturday. The Beatrice girls competed at the Schuyler Invite on Friday and will travel to the Papillion-La Vista South Invite on Tuesday.