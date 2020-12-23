BHS wrestlers take down Bennington

BENNINGTON -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Bennington on Tuesday and came home with a 39-33 win.

The dual started with the 132-pound division, where Beatrice's Drew Arnold was able to get things rolling with a 6-3 win over Bennington's AJ Parrish.

Defending state champion Trevor Reinke followed that up with a second period pinfall win over Hunter Anderson in the 138-pound division.

Bennington got on the board in the 145-pound division when Jonathan Williams scored a pinfall win over Beatrice's Kruse Williamson.

The Orangemen bounced back with four straight wins. In the 152-pound division, Cole Maschmann won a 5--0 decision over Connor Brecht. Jarrett Koch than won by pinfall in the 160-pouind division over Bennington's Blane Boehmer.

In the 170-pound division, Beatrice's Torrance Keehn won by pinfall over Joseph Wells. Deegan Nelson then won by pinfall over Bennington's Hunter Thompson in the 182-pound division, extending Beatrice's lead to 30-6.

Bennington's Luke DacDonald ended the Beatrice run with a pinfall win over Brock Ostdiek in the 195-pound division, but Beatrice's Nolan Bahnson came back with a pinfall win over Aiden DeVeney in the 220-pound division to make the score 36-12