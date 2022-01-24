BHS wrestlers travel to Lexington

LEXINGTON -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Lexington on Saturday and finished fifth at the John Higgins Invitational.

Beatrice finished with 128 points, which put them behind Bennington's 208.5 points, Wray's 162 points, and Hastings and North Platte, who both finished with 155 points.

Cole Maschmann was the lone individual champion for the Orangemen. He won a 5-1 decision over Alex Anthony of McCook to claim the championship in the 160-pound division.

Beatrice had two runner-up finishes. Torrance Keehn finished runner-up in the 170-pound division after losing an 11-1 major decision to Isaac White of Cozad in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson finished runner-up in the 182-pound division after losing a 2-1 decision to Jacob Aswiszus of Gering in his championship match.

Bryce Karlin went 3-1 on the day to finish third in the 126-pound division. Brock Ostdiek also went 3-1 on the day to finish third in the 220-pound division.

Brett Powers finished fifth in the 152-pound division, Tristan Reinke finished sixth in the 120-pound division, Colton Jelinek finished sixth in the 132-pound division and Alex Maye finished sixth in the 285-pound division.

Beatrice will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Meet at Platteview High School.

The Beatrice girls wrestling team also traveled to Lexington on Friday and finished eighth as a team.

Jordyn Kleveland finished runner-up in the 100-pound division while Autumn Bartless finished third in the same division. Morgan Maschmann finished third in the 114-pound division and Raquel Moore finished fourth in the same division.

Megan Powers finished fifth in the 126-pound division and Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fifth in the 138-pound division.

The Beatrice girls wrestling team will be in action again on Friday at the Trailblazer Conference Meet.

Sunland wrestling results

DAVID CITY INVITE

TEAM SCORES: Thayer Central 155, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 148, Superior 126, Tri County 106.5, Wilber-Clatonia 85, Shelton 35.5, Belleville-Republic County 34, Freeman 28, Meridian 22, Osborne 14.5, Southern 14, Friend 13, Dorchester 12, Cedar Bluffs 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Sauceda, Shelton, pinned MacDonald, Superior, :58; 113--A. Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, inj. over Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia; 120--Sinn, Thayer Central, pinned I. Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 126--Neeman, Superior, pinned Auten, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 3:02; 132--McLaughlin, Thayer Central, pinned Mejia, Wilber-Clatonia, 1:26; 138--Reedy, Tri County, major dec. Waldmeier, 18-8; 145--Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, dec. Martinez, Tri County, 8-2; 152--Everhart, Superior, major dec. Baker, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-0; 160--Mumford, Thayer Central, dec. Vesely, Wilber-Clatonia, 12-6; 170--Brown, Superior, major dec. Goes, Freeman, 10-1; 182--Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Denzin, Freeman, :48; 195--Schulte, Thayer Central, pinned Kerns, :37; 220--Webber, Superior, pinned Damrow, Tri County, 3:46; 285--Christiancy, Superior, pinned Weiner, Southern, 1:44.

Tri County 54 Wilber-Clatonia 22

106: Lucas Lewandowski (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 113: Pedro Hernandez (WICL) over Colton Placek (TRCO) (Fall 3:10) 120: Ashton Keltner (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 126: Cole Spahr (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 132: Iverson Mejia (WICL) over (TRCO) (For.) 138: Caden Reedy (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 145: Zaid Martinez (TRCO) over Zander Baker (WICL) (Fall 4:45) 152: Colby Homolka (WICL) over Cooper Stokebrand (TRCO) (MD 11-1) 160: Grant Lewandowski (TRCO) over Lane Vesely (WICL) (Dec 7-2) 170: Cael Washburn (TRCO) over Allen Odvody (WICL) (Dec 7-3) 182: Jurgen Baker (TRCO) over Hugo Pomajzl (WICL) (Fall 2:40) 195: Jack Hopkins (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 220: James Kerns (TRCO) over (WICL) (For.) 285: Brevin Damrow (TRCO) over Fernando Vasquez (WICL) (Fall 1:40)

