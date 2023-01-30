BHS wrestlers win conference championship

RAYMOND CENTRAL -- The Beatrice boys and girls wrestling teams captured Trailblazer Conference Championships over the weekend.

The boys scored 201.5 total points, which easily beat runner-up Plattsmouth's 135 and third place Wahoo's 131.

The Beatrice girls finished with 69 points, which tied them with Nebraska City for first place.

The Beatrice boys had eight total individual champions. Talon Belding scored two pinfall wins to win the 106-pound division while Cole Karlin got three pinfall wins to capture the 113-pound division.

Gavin Vanover won three matches by pinfall to win the 120-pound division and Tristan Reinke got a 16-1 tech fall in his first match and a 6-5 decision over Wahoo's Grady Meyer in the championship match to win the 126-pound division.

In the 152-pound division, Caden Eggleston won two matches by pin before winning a 3-1 decision over Nebraska City's Bayler Poston in his championship match. Kruse Williamson won two matches by pin before winning a 3-1 sudden victory over Wahoo's Kalen Broome in his championship match of the 160-pound division.

Hayden Richards won two matches by pin and a third match by 3-2 decision to win the 182-pound division.

In the 195-pound division, Deegan Nelson won his first match by pin before winning a 6-2 decision over Plattsmouth's Logan Betts in his championship match.

The Orangemen got third place finishes from Collin Mangnall in the 132-pound division, Dalton Bauman in the 220-pound division and Takeo Glynn in the 285-pound division.

The Beatrice girls had four individual champions. Autum Bartlett captured the 100-pound division, winning her only match by pin. Morgan Maschmann won her first match by pin and her second match by 4-0 decision to capture the 115-pound division.

Mary Ellen Zapata finished first in the 155-pound division after winning both matches by pin. Kristyanna Dibbles won her lone match by pin to win the 190-pound division.

Megan Powers went 1-1 on the day to finished runner-up in the 125-pound division. Alex Mason also went 1-1 on the day to finish runner-up in the 135-pound division. Faith Husband finished runner-up in the 235-pound division.

Finishing third for the Lady O was Jordyn Kleveland in the 105-pound division, Jorja Boller in the 110-pound division, Ashton Hofeling in the 120-pound division division and Caitlyn Franzen in the 140-pound division. Elizabeth Thuernagle finished fourth in the 130-pound division.

The Beatrice boys also competed in the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday and finished runner-up.

The Ornagemen had 202 total points, which put them behind Cozad's 219.5 points. Syracuse was third with 168.5 and Minden was fourth with 135.5.

Individual champions for Beatrice included Gavin Vanover at 120, Tristan Reinke at 126, Caden Eggleston at 152 and Deegan Nelson at 195.

Runner-up finishes include Talon Belding at 106 and Cole Karlin at 113. Kruse Williamson finished third at 160.

Colton Herfel finished fifth at 170 and Takeo Glynn finished fifth at 285. Collin Mangall finished sixth at 132 and Dalton Nauman finished sixth at 220.

The Beatrice boys will travel to a dual at Fairbury on Thursday before wrapping up their regular season at the Fairbury Invite on Friday. The Beatrice girls will now prepare for districts on Friday and Saturday at Fremont High Schoo..