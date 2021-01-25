BHS wrestlers win Lexington Invite

Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He lost an 11-6 decision in his championship match to Cash Arensdorf of North Platte.

Torrance Keehn finished runner-up in the 170-pound division. He lost an 8-5 decision in his championship match to Jacob Awiszus of Gering.

Beatrice got third place finishes from Deegan Nelson at 182 and Brock Ostdiek at 195. They got a fourth place finish from Tristan Reinke at 113 and fifth place finishes from Gavin Vanover at 106, Bryce Karling at 120 and Colton Jelinek at 126. Kruse Williamson finished sixth at 145.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Tri County

Beatrice hoops teams sweep Ralston

The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Ralston on Friday and both came away with wins.

The boys team won a 44-43 thriller over the Rams.

Ralston led 14-11 after the first quarter and 28-21 at half time. Beatrice trailed 35-33 after three quarters, but outscored the Rams 11-8 in the final quarter to escape with the 44-43 win.