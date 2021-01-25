BHS wrestlers win Lexington Invite

LEXINGTON -- The Beatrice wrestling team walked out of Lexington with a team championship on Saturday.
The Orangemen compiled 221.5 team points at the tournament, which beat runner-up Gering's total of 187 points. North Platte was third with 181.5 points.
The remainder of the standings was Bennington (163), Hastings (135), Scott Community (100.5), Lexington (86.5), Sidney (86.5), Adams Central (57), Holdrege (55).
Beatrice had three individual champions. Drew Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in the Class B 132-pound division, won a 1-0 decision over North Platte's Jaylan Ruffin to claim the individual championship on Saturday. He won his prior to matches via pinfall.
Trevor Reinke, who is ranked No. 1 in the 138-pound division, won his championshp match by pin over North Platte's Darian Diaz. He won his semifinal match by major decision and his quarterfinal match by tech fall. He also collected his 100th career win at the tournament.
Nolan Bahnson was able to win the 220-pound division after winning his championship match by pin over Adams Central's Sam Hemberger. He won his semifinal match by pinfall and his quarterfinal match by 5-2 decision.
Beatrice also had three runner-up finishes, including Cole Maschmann finishing runner-up in the 152-pound division. He lost a 6-4 decision in his championship match against Hastings' Jett Samuelson.
Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He lost an 11-6 decision in his championship match to Cash Arensdorf of North Platte.
Torrance Keehn finished runner-up in the 170-pound division. He lost an 8-5 decision in his championship match to Jacob Awiszus of Gering.
Beatrice got third place finishes from Deegan Nelson at 182 and Brock Ostdiek at 195. They got a fourth place finish from Tristan Reinke at 113 and fifth place finishes from Gavin Vanover at 106, Bryce Karling at 120 and Colton Jelinek at 126. Kruse Williamson finished sixth at 145.
Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Tri County
Beatrice hoops teams sweep Ralston
The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Ralston on Friday and both came away with wins.
The boys team won a 44-43 thriller over the Rams.
Ralston led 14-11 after the first quarter and 28-21 at half time. Beatrice trailed 35-33 after three quarters, but outscored the Rams 11-8 in the final quarter to escape with the 44-43 win.
Bennett Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Kaden Glynn had 11, Devin Smith had nine, Elliot Jurgens had seven and Jace Pethoud and Bryant Jurgens had two each.
The Orangemen improve to 11-3 on the season and will play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week.
The Beatrice girls had an easier time winning their game. They Lady O beat Ralston 50-17.
They jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and led 33-8 at half time. They would coast in the second half to the win.
Avery Barnard and Chelsea Leners led the way for Beatrice with seven points each while Mak Hatcliff, Hailey Schaaf and Sadie Glynn had six each. Morgan Mahoney, Rile Schwisow, Addie Hatcliff, Ellie Jurgens, and Reganne Henning had three each while Nevaeh Martinez had two and Kiera Busboom had one.
The Beatrice girls improve to 12-1 on the season and will play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week.