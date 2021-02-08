BHS wrestlers win subdistricts

The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Omaha Skutt Saturday for the Class B Subdistrict 3A Tournament.
The Orangemen won the meet with 222 points and qualified all 14 wrestlers for next week's district tournament.
Norris was Beatrice's closes competitor with 151 points while Ashland-Greenwood had 95, Omaha Skutt had 93.5, Elkhorn had 83 and Crete had 80.
"The boys wrestled well," said Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson. "Our goal was to get all 14 to districts and give us the best chance to push as many as we can through to state. I think the boys stayed focused, realizing this is a process and this has helped them stay sharp."
Beatrice had seven individual champions, including their two No. 1 ranked wrestlers. Drew Arnold won the 132-pound division while Trevor Reinke won the 138-pound division.
Gavin Vanover won a championship at 106 while Cole Maschmann won at 152 and Jarrett Koch won at 160. Torrance Keehn won at 170 and Deegan Nelson won at 182.
Runner-up finishes included Tristan Reinke at 113, Bryce Karlin at 120, Brock Ostdiek at 195 and Nolan Bahnson at 220.
Beatrice got third place finishes from Kruse Williamson at 145 and Zach Markey at 285 and a fourth place finish from Colton Jelinek at 126.
The Orangemen will compete in the B-3 District on Saturday at Grand Island Northwest High School. Wrestling begins at 10:30 a.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to state.
"We need to use this week to really focus on us and refine some things before districts and state," Johnson said. "I'm proud of the way these guys competed and excited for districts."
Norris will be sending 13 wrestlers to districts at GI Northwest, including Benjamin Stanley (106), Mitchell Jacobs (120), Chase Eggleston (126), Caden Eggleston (132), Aidan Adams (138), Cooper Bice (145), Cooper Spaulding (152), Hayden Richards (160), Joao Croteau (170), August James (195), Dylan Meyer (220) and Dane Van Cleave (285)
Fairbury compeed in the 3B Subdistrict, which will also be sending their qualifiers to Grand Island Northwest. They will be sending Spencer Weers (120), Connor Gerths (132), Riley Arner (160), Ashton McCown (170); Drake Richtarik (220) and Kazz Hyson (285).
In Class C, Tri County will be sending six to districts, including Zaid Martinez (132), Caden Reedy (152), Grant Lewandowski (160), Jurgen Baker (182), Brandon Beeson (195) and Toby Ambrose (285).
Wilber-Clatonia will be sending Pedro Hernandez (106), Jordan Marsh (132), Tommy Lokken (138), Colby Homolka (145), Zander Baker (152), Lane Vesely (170), Sawyer Kunc (182), Stone Thelen (195) and Deitrick Baker (285).
HTRS will be sending Roman Coats (126), Marcus Bratrsovsky (145), Andy Maloley (182), Aiden Worthey (195), Isaac Bittner (220) and Ty Faulks (285).
In Class D, Freeman will send Wesley Havelka (106), Judd Alberts (152), Brody Dickinson (160), Gabe Goes (170) and Trevor Parde (195).
Meridian will be sending Jackson Huls (120), Lane Barton (126), Wyatt Scheets (160) and Edward Haverluck (170).
Southern will be sending Austen Forney (126) and Juan Basulto (220).
Johnson County Central will send Stephanie Cruz (120) and JaPriece Morehead (132).