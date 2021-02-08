BHS wrestlers win subdistricts

The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Omaha Skutt Saturday for the Class B Subdistrict 3A Tournament.

The Orangemen won the meet with 222 points and qualified all 14 wrestlers for next week's district tournament.

Norris was Beatrice's closes competitor with 151 points while Ashland-Greenwood had 95, Omaha Skutt had 93.5, Elkhorn had 83 and Crete had 80.

"The boys wrestled well," said Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson. "Our goal was to get all 14 to districts and give us the best chance to push as many as we can through to state. I think the boys stayed focused, realizing this is a process and this has helped them stay sharp."

Beatrice had seven individual champions, including their two No. 1 ranked wrestlers. Drew Arnold won the 132-pound division while Trevor Reinke won the 138-pound division.

Gavin Vanover won a championship at 106 while Cole Maschmann won at 152 and Jarrett Koch won at 160. Torrance Keehn won at 170 and Deegan Nelson won at 182.

Runner-up finishes included Tristan Reinke at 113, Bryce Karlin at 120, Brock Ostdiek at 195 and Nolan Bahnson at 220.