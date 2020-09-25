Big inning lifts Crete over Beatrice

“Defensively, we talked about just staying in it all the time, being focused, making the plays and the offense will come, and I definitely think that jump-started our momentum there,” Crete coach KiLee Griffin said of the Cardinals’ defensive play in the sixth.

The Crete offense backed a strong outing from Mach in the circle. The senior pitcher limited Beatrice to three hits and struck out six. Beatrice senior Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn matched Mach for five innings, allowing only one hit before running into trouble in the sixth.

Crete (11-6) and Beatrice (11-8) have each enjoyed strong stretches of success recently. The Cardinals won a state title in 2017 and Beatrice was state runner-up in 2018 and 2019. Both teams had to replace several key players this year and entered Thursday looking for a momentum-boosting victory.

Beatrice was 12th in wild-card points and Crete 16th, so there are no guarantees when it comes to district final berths.

“I love playing them, I love how both teams are so competitive,” Jurgens said. “We knew that it was important to beat them. Since this is the last third of our season, we need to make sure we keep winning these games so we have a chance at state.”