Big plays doom Orangemen in playoff loss

SCOTTSBLUFF – Scottsbluff’s big play running game was too much for Beatrice Friday night in the first round of the Class B State Playoffs.

Beatrice was the 10th seed in Class B and they lost to seventh-seeded Scottsbluff 54-21 in Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats advance to play next Friday night against the winner of second-seeded Aurora and 15th-seeded Lexington. The Orangemen season comes to an end after posting a 6-4 record.

Scottsbluff receives the opening kickoff and ran it back into Orangemen territory. It took just three plays to find the end zone. Runs of 26 yards and eight yards set up a four yard touchdown run by Braeden Stull to give Scottsbluff an early 7-0 lead.

Beatrice responded immediately when Elliot Jurgens received the ensuing kickoff and ran it back 77 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Bearcats would start their next drive at their own 32 yard like and would put together another quick scoring drive. They ran the ball three times before Stull found Jose Rodriguez for a 36 yard touchdown to give Scottsbluff a 14-7 lead.

The Orangemen started their next drive around midfield. They picked up one first down on a defensive holding penalty before Torrance Keehn ran the ball 23 yards to set up first and goal. Deegan Nelson would finish off the drive with a four yard touchdown run to tie the game 14-14.

It wouldn’t take long for Scottsbluff to regain the lead. A 44 yard pass followed by a 29 yard touchdown run by Stull made it 21-14 – still in the first quarter.

Beatrice’s offense went three and out on their next drive and were forced to punt, but their defense would create a turnover. Tucker Timmerman recovered a Scottsbluff fumble to give the Orangemen the ball back in Bearcat territory.

The next drive got off to a good start for Beatrice when Austin Burroughs found Timmerman for a 17 yard pass, but four plays later Beatrice would fumble it back to Scottsbluff.

On the second play of Scottsbluff’s next drive, Stull would run it 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14 after one quarter.

Beatrice started the second quarter with a long drive that included short runs as well as a 14 yard run by Jace Starkey and a 12 yard pass from Burroughs to Timmerman. They had the ball first and goal to go, but the drive would stall when a fourth down pass attempt fell incomplete, turning the ball back over to the Bearcats.

It would take just four plays for Scottsbluff to cover 96 yards on their next drive. The biggest chunk came on a 68 yard run by Sebastien Boyle. He would also finish off the drive with a touchdown run to make it 35-14.

On the next drive, Burroughs would find Jurgens for a 53 yard completion on a third and long play, but penalties would put Beatrice behind the sticks and they eventually turned the ball over on downs, keeping the score at 35-14 at half time.

Beatrice’s offense went three and out on their first drive of the third quarter and Scottsbluff would take advantage. Boyle would break free for a 43 yard touchdown run to extend the Bearcat lead to 41-14.

The Orangemen would take their next drive deep into Scottsbluff territory thanks to passes from Burroughs to Jurgens, Timmerman and Dylan Roeder, but the drive would stall and Beatrice turned it over on downs.

The Bearcats would drive the dagger in with a 14 play scoring drive that was capped by a two yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 47-14.

Burroughs would find Jurgens for an 82 yard touchdown pass on the next drive to cut the Beatrice deficit to 47-21, but Scottsbluff would tack on one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 54-21.

Other Sunland playoff scores

Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26

Note: For more on these two games as well as other playoff games, see Tuesday's Daily Sun

