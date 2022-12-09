Big runs lift Lady O over Crete in home opener

The Beatrice girls basketball team used a 14-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-0 run in the third quarter to beat Crete Thursday night in their home opener.

Ellie Jurgens had 17 points and Addie Hatcliff had 15 points in a 45-38 Lady O win over Crete at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said he's proud of his team for getting it done against good rival.

"It's an early game and there's a lot of learning experiences in a game like this and I think we had a lot of them," Weeks said. "But I'm just really proud of how we hit them with some big runs in the game to help us get it done."

Crete scored the first basket of the game, but Addie Hatcliff came back with two straight three pointers to spark a 14-0 run for the Lady O.

Riley Schwisow followed up Hatcliff's shots with a basket off an assist from Avery Barnard. two fast break lay ups by Ellie Jurgens and two free throws by Schwisow made it 14-2.

Crete ended the first quarter with two free throws to make it 14-4 after one quarter.

The Lady Cardinals then opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 14-10. A basket by Jurgens in the post and a fast break lay up by Barnard made it 18-10.

Crete finished the second quarter with five straight points to make it 18-15 at the half.

Beatrice stormed out of the locker room at half time with 12 straight points. Jurgens started the run with six straight points to make it 24-15.

Five more points from Schwisow and a basket from Schwisow capped the run, making it 30-15.

Crete rallied for four straight points to make it an 11 points game, but Kiera Busboom then got into the scoring act with a three pointer to make it 33-19.

After a three points play from Crete, Jurgens ended the third quarter with a free throw to make it 34-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Jurgens opened the fourth quarter with a basket and Hatcliff followed that up with a three pointer to make it 39-22.

Crete scored the next six points to make it 39-28. Crete eventually got within seven at 41-34, but Hatcliff hit six free throws down the stretch to help Beatrice hold on for the 45-38 win.

It was Hatcliff who sparked Beatrice early, but Jurgens who paced them offensively after that. Weeks said he's proud of the duo, especially considering how well they also played on defense."

"On the defensive side, when they have a big girl like Crete does, all our girls were getting to the middle and just exerting a lot of energy on defense," Week said. "So for them to do that, but then go back on the offensive end and make some of the plays they did, it's really cool."

Despite the big runs, Crete kept getting back into the game. Weeks said he'd like to see his team close out an opponent better, but said that will come with time.

"It's just situation stuff and things you try to learn from early in the season," Weeks said. "A lot of it is time and situation in regards to what we want to do when we're up 17 or so late in a game."

In addition to Jurgens' and Hatcliff's points, Schwisow had eight points, Busboom had three points and Barnard had two points.

The Lady O improves their record to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Aurora.

The Beatrice boys also hosted Crete on Thursday, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Saturday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com