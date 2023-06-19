The Blue team won all three sets of the Dan Johnson Southeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball game Friday night and then won a fourth bonus set.

The Blue beat the Red 25-17, 25-18, 25-14, 27-25 Friday at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The Blue team roster included Olivia Eickhoff of Falls City Sacred Heart, Liv Swanson of Auburn, Libbie Ball, Palmyra, Katelyn Mazour of Lawrence-Nelson, Maddie Busch of Palmyra, Lexi Winkle of Freeman, Ashley Schlegel of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Emily Huss of Fairbury, Rae Ann Thompson of Falls City Sacred Heart and Sophia Turek of Seward.

Busch had eight kills and an ace serve for the Blue Team while Swanson had eight kills and one block. Huss had eight kills and three blocks. Thompson had five kills and two blocks. Winkle had four kills and an ace serve. Eickhoff had two kills and two blocks. Mazour had 17 assists and three ace serves. Ball had 17 assists and three ace serves. Turek had seven kills and an ace.

Allison Haines of Falls City served as the Blue team's head coach while Johnson County Central's Tim Hedger assisted.

The most valuable player plaque was awarded to a member of the Red Team. Norris' Gracie Kircher earned the game's MVP award after registering 10 kills in the match.

Others on the Red roster along with Kircher included Karli Scherling of Tri County, Hannah Schilz of Milford, Macy Richardson of Sterling, Cambria Saunders of Centennial, Maddie Baxa of Sutton, Olivia Nichols of Johnson-Brock, Allison Davis of Fairbury, Katelyn Smith of Syracuse, Jozie Kanode of Exeter-Milligan and Malory Dickson of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

In addition to Kircher's 10 kills, Davis had five kills, one block and 15 assists. Smith and Richardson had four kills each while Dickson had three kills. Nichols had 11 assists, Baxa and Kanobe had two ace serves each. Schliz had one kill.

Emily Restau of Milford served as the head coach of the Red Team while Tri County's Kim Roberts was the assistant.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star game was Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the South.

The teams were divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the Blue and Red Teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.

Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by the Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were then screened by this year's all-star coaches and selected players were sent invitations to play in the games.

The traditional boys and girls basketball games that are usually played on the Saturday following Friday night's volleyball game were not played this year.

Southeast Community College volleyball coach Carrie Puhalla said SCC moving their basketball teams to Lincoln were part of the reason. She hopes the all-star volleyball game can continue, though.

"The volleyball game almost didn't happen as well this year, but I would love to continue having it," Puhalla. "I personally like having it for recruiting, so we'll just see if we can keep it going."