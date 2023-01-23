BNFF divers compete at Ralston Invite

The Beatrice girls co-op diving team competed at the Ralston Invite on Saturday.

There were 24 competitors at the meet in the girls division. Diving for Beatrice was freshman Paikea Olmer, junior Ava Snyder and Junior Lily Davis.

Olmer finished in 11th place with a personal best score. Lily Davis finished in second place and junior Ava Snyder finished in first place.

"These three divers are going to be fun to watch for the next few weeks as they head into the end of the season and get ready for state," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "Both Ava and Lily have automatic qualifying scores for state and we're hoping to add a few more difficult dives to Paikea's list to see if we can get her qualified as well."

The BNFF swimming and diving team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

BNFF team will host their home invite on Thursday at the Beatrice YMCA before wrapping up their regular seasons with trips to the Elkhorn Inivte on Feb 3-4 and the Hastings Invite on Feb. 10-11.