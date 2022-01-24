BNFF divers compete at Ralston Invite

RALSTON -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team sent four divers to the Ralston Invitational on Saturday.

The foursome competed against divers from central Nebraska such as Norfolk and Kearney as well as divers from Lincoln and Omaha area schools such as Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Millard South, Millard North and Duchesne.

BNFF sophomore Lily Davis scored a 284.95, putting her just behind Lincoln East's Kate Evans, who scored 291.65. It was Davis' seasonal best score.

Sophomore Ava Snyder was third with a score of 283.20, which was her personal record.

In order to qualify for the state meet, they would need a score of 300 or better.

"Both Lily and Ava have been working hard to achieve the goal of competing at the state meet at the end of February," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "As you can see, both of the girls are only 16-17 points away from the qualifications. They will have a couple more chances to compete and make this goal."

For the BNFF boys, Senior Callum Olmer finished fourth with a score of 321.90. First place was Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy with a score of 376.76. Senior diver Josiah Miller scored 175.45 in his first 11-dive meet.

The BNFF swimming and diving team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

Next action for the BNFF team will be on Thursday, Feb. 27 when they travel to a dual at Lincoln North Star.

They will then travel to the Elkhorn Invite on Feb. 4 and 5 before wrapping up the regular season at the conference meet on Feb. 11.

The NSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet is Feb. 24-26 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

