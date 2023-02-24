LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team had two divers competing at the NSAA State Meet on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Ava Snyder finished with a score of 377.15, which was good enough for eighth place individually.

Lily Davis was unable to make the first cut and finished 26th overall out of 31 divers.

BNFF diving coach Marian Wallen said both girls were a little disappointed in their performance. Snyder, in her second year of qualifying for state came into the meet ranked No. 4.

Wallen said Snyder completed her first dive with great scores, but on her second dive, she grazed the board with the back of her legs on a back half somersault.

"(Ava) had some abrasions and bleeding," Wallen said. "Even though she she completed the dive, she could only receive no higher than 2's for scores. I was very proud of her for putting that dive behind her and focusing on her next four dives."

Snyder focused and competed her next three dives with scores of 6's and 7's. She made the final cut by being in 12th place and finished in eighth place after the final three dives.

"Ava's goal was to medal at state this year and she fought back to achieve that goal," Wallen said. "Ava has only been diving for two years, and is very talented. She will be back next year , along with Lily and I believe both she and Lily can be some of the top divers in the state."

It was Davis' third year qualifying for state and she had a goal of making the cuts on Thursday, but came up short of that goal.

"Lily completed her first five dives very well, but fell short of the cut," Wallen said. "She has been working on some more difficult dives to help her improve her score. I was very pleased with her positive attitude and support of her teammate. She will return to state next year and will focus on making the cut for her senior year."

The swimmers will take to the pool on Friday for preliminaries of the NSAA State Swimming Meet.

The BNFF girls will have plenty of competitors on the day, starting with the 200-medley relay team that could consist of any four-swimmer combination of Delaney Biesecker, Addisyn Baxa, Mikya Lierman, Maddie Nielsen, Jaedyn Baxa, Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave and Tabitha Crawford.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team of the same girls will also be in action as will the 400-freestlye relay team.

Baumann will also be competing in the 50-freestyle, the 100-freestyle and 200-freestyle. Jaedyn Baxa will be copeting in the 100-backstroke, the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle. Crawford will be competing in the 200 and 500-freestyle, and Van Cleave will be competing in the 50-freestyle.

For the BNFF boys, Reed Mueller will compete in the 100-freestyle, 100-breastroke and 50-freestyle.

The girls preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and the boys begin at 2 p.m. The top swimmers in each event will advance to Saturday's finals, which are scheduled for 11 a.m.