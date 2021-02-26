BNFF divers compete at state

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Coop diving team sent four divers to the state meet on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
The BNFF team had two girl divers and two boy divers qualify for the meet.
On the girls side, Lily Davis finished with a score of 135.85, which put her in 23rd place and Camryn Wisnieski finished with a score of 111.20, which put her in 33rd. Both scores fell short of qualifying for the second round.
On the boys side, Callum Olmer finished with a score of 220.05, which was good enough for 18th place. He made the first cut, but not the second cut. Hayden Stevens finished with a score of 130.95, which was good for 26th place. That fell short of making the cut.
BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said there are a lot of talented divers in the state she's proud of how all her divers competed.
Wisnieski is a senior who has qualified for the state meet three times in her career.
"Camryn has always been very hard on herself to do well," Wallen said. "She is a talented diver and has a lot of ability. She worked very hard at perfecting all her dives this season."
Wallen said Wisnieski's goal was to make the first cut, but with the cut being just 20 divers, she was unable to do that.
'I'm proud of her for completing her first five dives and receiving some great scores," Wallen said. "I know she wasn't happy with not achieving the goals she set today, but as a coach, I was pleased. Her leadership and perseverance will be missed next year."
Lily Davis is a freshman and was competing for the first time at state.
"Lily has been improving all season and has added some higher degree difficulty dives to her list," Wallen said. "She came in ranked 26th and ended 23rd. She added some difficutl dives in hopes of making the first cut. I was very pleased with her composure and her performance today. I know she will continue to improve and will return to state next year."
Hayden Stevens is a senior and has competed at state for three years. Wallen said Stevens is a very consistent diver with great strength and ability.
"He was ranked 21 coming into the meet and as with the girls, he also wanted to make the cut," Wallen said. "He scored well on his first five dives, but just not high enough to make the cut. Hayden will also be missed next year."
Junior Callum Olmer has competed at state for three years. He was ranked eighth in the state and had the goal of making all three cuts. Wallen said Olmer has developed a strong dive list this year and has worked hard in practice to fine tune his execution of his dives.
"He did very well in his first five dives and made the first cut," Wallen said. "The next three dives he also completed with good scored, but did not have enough difficulty to make the cut."
Olmer finished 18th place out of 29 divers.
"I am very proud of both Hayden and Callum," Wallen said. "I know Callum will continue to improve his dive list. He is also working on trying to do some club diving this summer. We wish Camryn and Hayden the best as they graduate this year and pursue other goals in their futures."
Megan Carter of Omaha Marian won her fourth girls state diving title while Katerina Hoffman of Lincoln Southeast finished runner-up.
Jonathan Brouillette of North Platte won the boys state championship while David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X finished runner up with a score of 449.25.