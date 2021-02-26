BNFF divers compete at state

'I'm proud of her for completing her first five dives and receiving some great scores," Wallen said. "I know she wasn't happy with not achieving the goals she set today, but as a coach, I was pleased. Her leadership and perseverance will be missed next year."

Lily Davis is a freshman and was competing for the first time at state.

"Lily has been improving all season and has added some higher degree difficulty dives to her list," Wallen said. "She came in ranked 26th and ended 23rd. She added some difficutl dives in hopes of making the first cut. I was very pleased with her composure and her performance today. I know she will continue to improve and will return to state next year."

Hayden Stevens is a senior and has competed at state for three years. Wallen said Stevens is a very consistent diver with great strength and ability.

"He was ranked 21 coming into the meet and as with the girls, he also wanted to make the cut," Wallen said. "He scored well on his first five dives, but just not high enough to make the cut. Hayden will also be missed next year."