BNFF girls edge out Hastings

The Beatrice Co-op girls swimming and diving team got a narrow win over Hastings Tuesday night.

The BNFF girls won their home dual 89-87 while the boys team fell 106-48.

It was the fourth meet in eight days for the team with one more yet to go later in the week.

"The swimmers and divers have been working hard and it shows as they continue to improve their times even after so many meets in a row," said head coach Dina Scheele.

Scheele said they knew going into their dual against Hastings that it would be a tight finish in the girls competition.

"Our swimmers once again challenged themselves by swimming events that are not their best events," Scheele said. "We look forward to racing Hastings again next month in the conference meet."

Junior Ava Snyder broke her own school record in the 11-dive competition with a score of 434.00. She also bettered her automatic state qualifying score.

Junior Lily Davis achieved a new automatic state qualifying diving score of 349.80.

Swimmers achieving new secondary state qualifying times were Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Freestyle and Senior Reed Mueller in the 100 Breaststroke. Jaedyn Baxa and Reed Mueller also bettered their secondary state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle.

First place finishes went to Ava Snyder in diving; Avery Baumann in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Backstroke; Reed Mueller in the 100 Breaststroke and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Tabitha Crawford, Delaney Biesecker, Elise Van Cleave and Avery Baumann.

Second place finishes went to the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Mikya Lierman, and Delaney Biesecker and the Boys Medley Relay of Sean Carrera, Reed Mueller, Noah Jacobsen and Isaac Barber.

Other second place finishes include Elise Van Cleave in the 200 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 200 Freestyle; Mikya Lierman in the 200 Individual Medley; Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 Freestyle; Lily Davis in diving; Brooke Given in 100 Butterfly; Noah Jacobsen in the 100 Butterfly; Maddie Nielson in the 500 Freestyle and Sean Carrera in the 500 Freestyle;

Other second place finishes include the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Mikya Lierman, and Jaedyn Baxa; the Boys 200 freestyle relay of Reed Mueller, Jarett Guenther, Callen Behrends and Sean Carrera; and the Boys 400 Freestyle relay with Isaac Barber, Callen Behrends, Jarett Guenther and Sean Carrera.

The swimmers and divers came away with 27 seasonal best times and 29 all-time personal best times.

"Those numbers are great to see from meet to meet," Scheele said. "We still have many of the swimmers and divers who are working toward qualifying for the state competition or bettering their personal times."

Those achieving personal best times were Elise Van Cleave – 200 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle; Brooke Given – 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly; Isaac Barber - 200 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Avery Baumann – 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Jaedyn Baxa – 50 and 100 Freestyle; Addi Baxa – 50 Freestyle; Isabelle Essink – 50 and 100 Freestyle; Kamryn Branson – 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.

Other personal bests were Tabitha Crawford – 100 Freestyle; Ava Snyder – 11 dives and 100 freestyle; Jarett Guenther – 100 freestyle; Maddie Nielson – 500 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Hayleigh Shubert – 500 Freestyle; Sean Carrera – 500 Freestyle; Reed Mueller – 50 freestyle; Kennedey Biesecker – 100 Backstroke; Jalen Reiman – 100 Backstroke; Ava Bolli – 100 Breaststroke; Noah Jacobson – 50 Freestyle and Lily Davis in 11 Dives

The BNFF swimming and diving teams will be in action again on Thursday and Friday when they travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite.