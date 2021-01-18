BNFF girls finish 2nd at Skutt Invite

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Coop girls swimming and diving team finished runner-up at the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday.

The BNFF girls, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, finished with 234 points, which was bested only by Duchesne's 302 points. Brownell Talbot finished with 199, Skutt/Mount Michael finished with 181 and Ralston/Gross finished with 140.

Omaha North, Omaha South South Sioux City rounded out the girls standings.

The BNFF boys finished with 148 points, which was good enough for fourth place. Omaha North finished with 270, Skutt finished with 230 and Lewis Central finished with 197.

Ralston/Gross, Omaha South, Brownell Talbot, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and South Sioux City rounded out the boys standings.

BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said this is a good meet for them because they get to compete against some of the best swimmers in the state.

"We had some illnesses on our girl’s team, but we had some athletes step and help the team with points," Wallen said. "Many of the teams at this, are the teams we will compete against at The River Cites Conference meet. So, to perform and place so well, helps us to know how we may place at the conference meet in February."