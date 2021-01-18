BNFF girls finish 2nd at Skutt Invite

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Coop girls swimming and diving team finished runner-up at the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday.
The BNFF girls, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, finished with 234 points, which was bested only by Duchesne's 302 points. Brownell Talbot finished with 199, Skutt/Mount Michael finished with 181 and Ralston/Gross finished with 140.
Omaha North, Omaha South South Sioux City rounded out the girls standings.
The BNFF boys finished with 148 points, which was good enough for fourth place. Omaha North finished with 270, Skutt finished with 230 and Lewis Central finished with 197.
Ralston/Gross, Omaha South, Brownell Talbot, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and South Sioux City rounded out the boys standings.
BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said this is a good meet for them because they get to compete against some of the best swimmers in the state.
"We had some illnesses on our girl’s team, but we had some athletes step and help the team with points," Wallen said. "Many of the teams at this, are the teams we will compete against at The River Cites Conference meet. So, to perform and place so well, helps us to know how we may place at the conference meet in February."
Those earning medals include Callum Olmer finishing first in diving and Hayden Stevens finishing second in diving.
The girls-200 medley relay team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Jaidyn Vanschoiack finished second as did the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Mikya Lierman, Averi Kolb and Jaidyn Vanschoiack.
The boys medley team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen finished third. Mikya Lierman finished third in the 50-freestyle and Cameryn Wisnieski finished third in diving.
Those achieving personal best times and scores include: Jessica Craft in the 200 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 200 individual medley; Reed Mueller in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Noah Pomajzl in the 50 freestyle; Cole Rogge in the 50 freestyle; Lily Davis in diving; Maya Hutzler in the 100 freestyle; Kolton Kirchhoff in the 100 freesstyle; Hayden Stevens in the 100 freestyle; Caleb Oltman in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Ben Maendele in the 100 freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 freestyle and Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100 breaststroke
There are five more Saturday's before the State Meet at the Devaney Center in Lincoln and Wallen said the schedule duals, virtual meets and invitationals will help prepare them for that event.
"All will help us to prepare for conference and state meet," Wallen said. "We hope to have swimmers at or near the top of the season leader's chart getting the chance to battle and compete."