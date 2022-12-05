BNFF girls finish 3rd at Hastings Invite

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams traveled to the Hastings Invite on Saturday and the girls finished third.

The BNFF girls finished with 198.50 points, which put them behind Kearney's 280 and Norfolk's 248. The boys finished with 76 points, which was good enough for seventh place.

"We were very pleased with the performances of our swimmers and divers," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "We had 18 personal best performances, 15 seasonal best times, five new secondary state qualifying times, a new school record and 12 top six finishes.

Junior Lily Davis broke a new school diving record that was previously set by junior Ava Snyder and the previous meet at Lincoln Northeast. Davis finished with a score of 187.05.

New secondary state qualifiers include Sophomore Avery Baumann in the 50 Freestyle; Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 Freestyle; the Girls 200 Free Relay of Senior Mikya Lierman, Junior Elise Van Cleave, Senior Delaney Biesecker, and Avery Baumann; the Girls 400 Free Relay of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Tabitha Crawford and Mikya Lierman; and Jaedyn Baxa bettered her secondary 100 backstroke qualifying time.

First place medal winners include Lily Davis in diving; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 backstroke and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay team of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Tabitha Crawford and Mikya Lierman.

Second place medal winners include the girls 200 Freestyle relay of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Delaney Biesecker and Avery Baumann

Reed Mueller finished third in the 100 Breastroke and fourth in the 200-freestyle. Avery Baumann finished fourth in the 500-freestyle.

Tabitha Crawford finished fifth in both the 100 and 200 freestyles. Sixth place medal winners include Avery Baumann in the 50 Free and Mikya Lierman in the 100 Free.

There were a total of eight teams competing in both the boys and girls standings.

The BNFF swimming and diving team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High School.

The teams will be in action again on Thursday when they host Ralston/Gross and Lincoln Pius X at the Beatrice YMCA. Diving starts at 4 p.m. with swimming to follow.