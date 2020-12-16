BNFF girls swimmers win home meet

The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving season finally got underway on Tuesday with the Beatrice Invite.

The BNFF girls, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, won the meet. They finished with 339 points, which put them ahead of Pius (322), Brownell Talbot (258) and Ralston/Gross (171)

The BNFF boys team finished runner-up with 248 points. Pius won the meet with 313 points. Ralston/Gross was third with 234 and Brownell Talbot was fourth with 177.

BNFF coach Marian Wallen said the team was glad to finally be able to compete after dealing with many COVID-19 obstacles. Those obstacles include the Norris swimmers not being allowed to practice for the first three weeks due to Lancaster County's restrictions as well as the Beatrice YMCA's 25 percent capacity restriction, which limited the team to 41 athletes.

"That means we had to limit the number of athletes we had on the team," Wallen said. "One thing that we have had in the past few years is a strong roster with lots of depth, so having to cut from the 58 athletes that signed up to swim to 41 was something we as coaches never want to do. We finally had the whole team together for two days before this meet."