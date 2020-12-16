BNFF girls swimmers win home meet

The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving season finally got underway on Tuesday with the Beatrice Invite.
The BNFF girls, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, won the meet. They finished with 339 points, which put them ahead of Pius (322), Brownell Talbot (258) and Ralston/Gross (171)
The BNFF boys team finished runner-up with 248 points. Pius won the meet with 313 points. Ralston/Gross was third with 234 and Brownell Talbot was fourth with 177.
BNFF coach Marian Wallen said the team was glad to finally be able to compete after dealing with many COVID-19 obstacles. Those obstacles include the Norris swimmers not being allowed to practice for the first three weeks due to Lancaster County's restrictions as well as the Beatrice YMCA's 25 percent capacity restriction, which limited the team to 41 athletes.
"That means we had to limit the number of athletes we had on the team," Wallen said. "One thing that we have had in the past few years is a strong roster with lots of depth, so having to cut from the 58 athletes that signed up to swim to 41 was something we as coaches never want to do. We finally had the whole team together for two days before this meet."
Wallen said she was pleased with the first place performance of the girls team and the second place finish of the boys team. The meet was unique with two of the teams, Ralston and Brownell Talbot, competing on Saturday and Ralston while BNFF and Pius competed in Beatrice. The results were merged to determine the winners.
"For the girls to come away with the win over Lincoln Piux and Ralston, who always have strong programs, tells a lot about the strength of our girl’s team," Wallen said. "We are excited for our boy’s team to finish in second for the meet. We had many good things happen tonight and we look forward to the rest of the season and know we can be very competitive in the meets we have remaining."
BNFF had three automatic state qualifiers, including Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle, Camryn Wisnieski in diving and Callum Olmer in diving. Mikwena Lierman also had a secondary state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle. Mikya Lierman had a secondary state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle.
The girls 200-medley relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Crystal Craft, Mikya Lierman and Mikwena Lierman had a secondary state qualifying time. The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Crystal Craft, Mikya lierman and Miweka Lierman also had a secondary state qualifying time.
First place medal winners include Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle, Camryn Wisnieski in diving, Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100-backstroke and the girls 200-freestyle relay team.
Second place medal winners include Kolton Kirchoff in the 200-freestyle, Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle, Lily Davis in diving, Callum Olmer in diving, Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke and the girls medley relay team.
Third place finishers include Laci Havlat in the 200 and 100 freestyle, Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100-frestyle, Delaney Biesecker in the 100-backstroke, the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Averi Kolb, Linnea Edeal and Mikya Lierman and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Kolton Kirchoff, Noah Bratt and Noah Pomajzl.
Personal best performances include: Kolton Kirchhoff in the 200 Freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Alayna Elwood in the 50 freestyle; Allison Ford in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 50 freestyle; Callum Olmer in Diving; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Butterfly; Jessica Craft in the 100 Butterfly; Katie Malina in 100 Freestyle
BNFF's next meet will be Friday with Lincoln Northeast. Diving is at 4:30 with swimming to follow. They will also have a virtual swim dual with Ralston this week.
"Unfortunately, due to Covid, many swimming facilities have capacity restrictions, so no spectators are allowed," Wallen said.
