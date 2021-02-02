BNFF girls team beats Pius on senior night

The Beatrice girls Coop swimming and diving teams was victorious over Lincoln Pius X Monday on senior night.
The girls team won 94-83 at the Beatrice YMCA. The team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.
BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said great things happened Monday night, including a girls team remaining undefeated and a boys 200-freestyle relay team posting a secondary state qualifying time.
"Lincoln Pius is always a strong team with a lot of depth," Wallen said. "They always seem to push our swimmer to do their best. Our swimmers really rallied around one another tonight and provided strong encouragement to the team."
It was senior night for the BNFF team, so they honored 10 seniors, including Hayden Stevens, Averi Kolb and Hannah Essink from Beatrice; Mikwena Lierman, Camryn Wisnieski, Josi Mans and Briaunna Knothe from Fairbury and Noah Bratt, Crystal Craft and Xander Nelson from Norris.
"Each of them have been major contributors the last four years," Wallen said. "I am so proud of these athletes. Many have been a member of our team for all four years and are state qualifiers. Their leadership talent and support will be missed next year. We wish them all the best in their future."
BNFF had six state qualifying times, 30 personal best times and 27 first and second place finishes on the night.
State qualifiers include the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Ian Scheele and Isaiah Jacobsen. The girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman improved their secondary state qualifying time.
Mikwena Lierman bettered her automatic state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle and improved her 100-butterfly qualifying time. Mikya Lierman improved her 50-freestyle secondary time and is less than four tenths of a second from an automatic state qualifying time.
Crystal Craft had a secondary state qualifying time in the 100-breaststroke.
First place finishes on Monday include Crystal Craft in the 200 IM, Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly, Camryn Wisnieski in diving and Laci Havlat in the 500-freestyle.
BNFF also got a first place finish from the girls 200-medley relay team and the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikwena Lierman.
Second place finishes include Laci Havlat in the 200-freestyle, Cole Rogge in the 200-freestyle, Reed Mueller in the 200 IM and 100-breastsroke, Mikya Lierman in the 50 and 100-freestyle, Lilly Davis in diving, Callum Olmer in diving, Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100-butterfly, Ericka Kroeker in the 500-freestyle, Josi Mans in the 100-backstroke, Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke, Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke.
The boys 200-freestyle relay team also finished second as did the boys 200 medley relay tea of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen. The boys 400-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Noah Bratt, Kolton Kirchoff and Noah Pomajzl also finished second as did the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Averi Kolb and Josi mans.
Personal best performances include: Levi Puchalla in the 200 freestyle; Maya Hutzler in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Lily Davis in the 50 freestyle; Ericka Kroeker in the 50 freestyle; Dalaney Biesecker in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Mikya Lierman in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Other personal bests times include: Ian Scheele in the 50 freestyle; Noah Bratt in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Jessica Craft in the 100 freestyle; Ava Bolli in the 100 freestyle; Allison Ford in the 100 freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 50 freestyle; Hayden Stevens in the 100 freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 500 freestyle; Ericka Kroeker in the 500 freestyle; Ben Maendele in the 100 backstroke; Aly Kuzelka in the 100 Breaststroke; Maddie Nielsen in the 100 breaststroke and Callum Olmer in the 100 breaststroke
Next action for the BNFF team will be the Elkhorn Invite this weekend. Diving will be on Friday at 4 p.m. and swimming will be on Saturday with girls starting at 12:30 p.m. and boys starting at 2:30 p.m.