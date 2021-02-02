BNFF girls team beats Pius on senior night

The Beatrice girls Coop swimming and diving teams was victorious over Lincoln Pius X Monday on senior night.

The girls team won 94-83 at the Beatrice YMCA. The team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said great things happened Monday night, including a girls team remaining undefeated and a boys 200-freestyle relay team posting a secondary state qualifying time.

"Lincoln Pius is always a strong team with a lot of depth," Wallen said. "They always seem to push our swimmer to do their best. Our swimmers really rallied around one another tonight and provided strong encouragement to the team."

It was senior night for the BNFF team, so they honored 10 seniors, including Hayden Stevens, Averi Kolb and Hannah Essink from Beatrice; Mikwena Lierman, Camryn Wisnieski, Josi Mans and Briaunna Knothe from Fairbury and Noah Bratt, Crystal Craft and Xander Nelson from Norris.

"Each of them have been major contributors the last four years," Wallen said. "I am so proud of these athletes. Many have been a member of our team for all four years and are state qualifiers. Their leadership talent and support will be missed next year. We wish them all the best in their future."