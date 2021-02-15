BNFF girls win conference title

Other personal bests include: Kati Malina in the 50 freestyle; Noah Bratt in the 100 freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 100 freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 100 backstroke; Hannah Essink in the 100 butterfly; Averi Kolb in the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100 backstroke; Maya Hutzler in the 100 breaststroke; Ian Scheele in the 100 backstroke; Ben Maendele in the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Kolton Kirchhoff in the 500 freestyle; Josi Mans in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Wallen said this season has been a struggle with weather, Covid and personal struggles, but through it all, they have persevered.

"This group is one that I will always cherish," Wallen said. "I am also very lucky to have an amazing coaching staff to help with the team. Dina Scheele has been a tremendous asset for this team the last eight years. She is knowledgeable and knows what we need to focus on to push and improve our swimmers. I was also lucky midseason to hire another assistant in former BNFF state qualifier and former school record holder Lexi Ahrens. She has added a great deal to our team as well."

The BNFF swim team will be in action again on Feb. 25 and 26 at the State Swimming and Diving Meet in Lincoln. Both teams will have many competitors at this year's meet.

"We can't wait to see what they all will accomplish at the state meet," Wallen said.

