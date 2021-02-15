BNFF girls win conference title

The Beatrice Co-op girls swimming and diving team won the River Cities Conference Meet on Saturday while the boys team finished runner-up.
The girls team finished with 315 points, which narrowly beat runner-up Duchesne's 309 points. Ralston was third, Omaha Skutt was fourth, Brownell-Talbot was fifth and South Sioux City was sixth.
The boys' team score of 278 was only bested by Omaha Skutt's 331 points. Ralston was third, Brownell-Talbot was fourth and South Sioux City was fifth.
The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving teams consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High School.
BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said the conference meet nearly didn't happen since Beatrice recently joined the Trailblazer Conference, which has no swimming teams.
"It took the coaches of the RCC to fight four our team to remain part of the River Cities Conference," Wallen said. "Having coached for 25 years, our conference has always been at Ralston. The coaches and athletes from all teams are kind of like family and we look out for one another. Each of them tried to convince their AD's to let us remain an RCC member for swimming. We cannot thank them enough for not only thinking of their own athletes, but those of the BNFF team."
BNFF had an additional 13 new state cuts at the meet, which was proof they needed to be part of a conference meet.
Wallen said they always worry about fatigue at the end of the year, but thinks Saturday's results show they've been going at the right pace.
"It has been 18 years since we have taken home a girls championship trophy," Wallen said. "There were always strong teams like Omaha Duchesne, Skutt and Ralston that always seem to pull away fro us at the end of the meet, but today was different. Our athletes were determined to change that. We were focused on finishing each race with a personal best performance. We are so proud of how they worked together as a team and supported each other. It has been six years since the boys have brought home a runner-up trophy."
First place finishes included Callum Olmer in diving, Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle and Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke.
Second place medal winners include Lily Davis and Hayden Stevens in diving, Mikwena Lierman in the 100-butterfly, Josi Mans in the 100-backstroke and Reed Mueller in the 100-backstroke.
BNFF also got second place finishes from the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman and the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Averi Kolb, Laci Havlat, Crystal Craft and Jaidyn Vanschoiack.
The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikya Lierman finished second as did the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Boah Bratt, Kolton Kirchoff and Cole Rogge.
Third place medal winners include Camryn Wisneiski in diving, Mikya Lierman in the 100-freestyle, Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100-backstroke, Cole Rogge in the 100-backstroke, Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke and Ian Scheele in the 100-breaststroke.
Mikwena Lierman had an automatic state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle. Lily Davis improved her state qualifying score.
The girls 200-medley relay team had an automatic state qualifying time and the boys 200-medley relay team had a secondary state qualifying time.
Crystal Craft had a secondary state qualifying time in the 200 IM. The girls 200-freestyle relay team had a secondary state qualifying time.
Mikwena Lierman improved her secondary time in the 100-butterfly and Josi Mans had a secondary state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle. Mikya Lierman had a secondary state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle. The girls 400-freestyle relay team had a automatic state qualifying time.
Personal best times include: Lily Davis in Diving; Maddie Nielsen in the 200 freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Cole Rogge in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Delaney Biesecker in the 50 freestyle; Levi Puchalla in the 500 freestyle; Linnea Edeal in the 50 freestyle; Caleb Oltman in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100 butterfly and Mikya Lierman in the 100 freestyle.
Other personal bests include: Kati Malina in the 50 freestyle; Noah Bratt in the 100 freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 100 freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 100 backstroke; Hannah Essink in the 100 butterfly; Averi Kolb in the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100 backstroke; Maya Hutzler in the 100 breaststroke; Ian Scheele in the 100 backstroke; Ben Maendele in the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Kolton Kirchhoff in the 500 freestyle; Josi Mans in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Wallen said this season has been a struggle with weather, Covid and personal struggles, but through it all, they have persevered.
"This group is one that I will always cherish," Wallen said. "I am also very lucky to have an amazing coaching staff to help with the team. Dina Scheele has been a tremendous asset for this team the last eight years. She is knowledgeable and knows what we need to focus on to push and improve our swimmers. I was also lucky midseason to hire another assistant in former BNFF state qualifier and former school record holder Lexi Ahrens. She has added a great deal to our team as well."
The BNFF swim team will be in action again on Feb. 25 and 26 at the State Swimming and Diving Meet in Lincoln. Both teams will have many competitors at this year's meet.
"We can't wait to see what they all will accomplish at the state meet," Wallen said.