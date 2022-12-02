BNFF girls win season opener over Lincoln NE

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls co-op swimming and diving won their season opening dual over Lincoln Northeast on Thursday.

The BNFF girls, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools, defeated Lincoln Northeast 128-54 in Lincoln. The BNFF boys team lost their dual 145-31.

"We are proud of how the team swam their first meet of the season," said head coach Dina Scheele. "The hard work they have been doing in practice the last two weeks have shown. Both boys and girls are a young team, with many of them swimming in their first high school competition. We are excited to watch them as they grow throughout the season."

Ava Snyder came away from the meet breaking her own six-diving one meter diving school record with a score of 183.25.

Senior Mikya Lierman received a secondary state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle as did sophomore Avery Baumann in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle and sophomore Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke.

The girls 200 Freestyle relay also made a secondary state qualifying time. Members of that relay are Avery Baumann, Senior Delaney Biesecker, Jaedyn Baxa and Mikya Lierman.

"The team will continue to work hard throughout the season to drop times and reach more goals as a team," Scheele said. "It’s early, but the hard work that swimmers are putting into their training will be a key ingredient to their success this season."

BNFF had a few returning swimmers who finished the night with personal best swims, those include: Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley, Delaney Biesecker in the 50 Freestyle, Addisyn Baxa in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Breastroke, Allison Ford in the 50 Freestyle, Sean Carrera in the 50 and 100 Freestyle, Ava Snyder in diving and 100 freestyle, Noah Jacobsen in 100 Breastroke and Reed Mueller in 50 Freestyle.

First place finishes include Avery Baumann in the 200 and 100 Freestyles; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Mikya Lierman in the 50 Freestyle; Ava Snyder in diving; Addisyn Baxa in the 100 Breastroke and the Girls 200 Free relay of Avery Baumann, Delaney Bisecker, Jaedyn Baxa and Mikya Lierman.

Second place finishes include Lily Davis in diving; Brooke Given in 100 Butterfly; Mikya Lierman in 100 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 Freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in 100 Backstroke; Bella Bentley in the 100 Breastroke; Reed Mueller in 100 Breastroke; the girls 200 Medley relay of Elise Van Cleave, Addisyn Baxa, Tabitha Crawford and Delaney Biesecker; and the girls 400 Freestyle relay of Mikya Lierman, Tabitha Crawford, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann.

Next action for the BNFF swimming team will be Saturday when they travel to the Hastings Invite.