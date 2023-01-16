BNFF girls win SkyHawk Invitational

OMAHA -- The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team competed at the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday and the girls came away with a first place finish.

The BNFF girls finished with 425 points, which put them ahead of Duchesne's 412 and Brownell Talbot's 324. The BNFF boys finished with 151 points, which was good enough for fourth place behind Omaha Skutt, Lewis Central and Omaha North.

The girls finished with 19 personal best times and the boys had seven personal bests.

"I am very proud how both teams competed at this meet," said head coach Dina Scheele. "We came in knowing we had a big chance for the girls to win. And they swam hard to prove that they deserve to be the champions. And our boys team, with only six athletes competing--coming in fourth place out of eight teams--that is an accomplishment."

First place medal winners were Sophomore Avery Baumann in the 200 and 100 Freestyle; Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke; Junior Ava Snyder in Diving; and Senior Reed Mueller in 100 Breastroke.

Second place medal winners were Freshman Tabitha Crawford in 200 and 500 Freestyle; Senior Mikya Lierman in the 50 Freestyle, the Girls 200 Freestyle A Relay of Elise Van Cleave, Delaney Biesecker, Tabitha Crawford and Mikya Lierman; and the Girls 400 Freestyle A Relay of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedyn Baxa.

Third place medal winners were Junior Lily Davis in Diving; Senior Reed Mueller in 100 Freestyle; and the Girls 200 Medley A Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Mikya Lierman and Avery Baumann.

Girls personal best times received were: Hayleigh Shubert 200 freestyle; Nash Baker 200 freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in 200 and 500 freestyle; Kennedey Biesecker in 200 Individual Medley and 100 Butterfly; Maddie Nielsen in 200 Individual Medley, 500 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle;

Other girls personal best times were: Hailey Crouse in the 50 and 100 Freestyle; Bethany Jurgena in the 100 Butterfly; Isabella Essink in 100 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke; Allison Ford 100 Backstroke; Brooke Given in 100 Backstroke and 50 Freestyle; and Elise Van Cleave in 100 Breaststroke.

Boys personal best times received were: Sean Carrera in 200 freestyle; Noah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley; Isaac Barber in 50 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Jarett Guenther in 50 freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; and Reed Mueller in 100 Freestyle.

Receiving a new secondary state time was Freshman Tabitha Crawford in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle. Senior Reed Mueller bettered his secondary state time in the 100 freestyle and 100 Breaststroke. Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa also bettered her secondary state time in the 100 Backstroke.

The BNFF divers will compete at the Ralston Diving Invite on Saturday and the team will host a double dual with Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northwest on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Beatrice YMCA.