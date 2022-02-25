BNFF sends three divers to state

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op Swimming and diving team had three divers competing at the NSAA State Meet on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The Beatrice team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

In the girls meet, Ava Snyder was able to make it all the way to the final round and had a 11-dive score of 299.65, which was good enough for 15th place individually.

BNFF Coach Dina Scheele said they were pleased with Snyder's performance since she was seeded 19th going into the event.

"Ava just started diving this past summer," Scheele said. "So making it to that final round is pretty cool."

Assistant coach Sam Jackson, who specializes in coaching diving, echoed Scheele's sentiment.

"Ava is a first year diver who made it all the way to the final round," Jackson said. "That's a big accomplishment."

Lily Davis also competed for BNFF in the girls meet, but came up just short of advancing to the second round.

Davis was seeded 23rd going into the event and finished 22nd.

"So she did move up," Scheele said. "She wasn't happy with her score, but this is just her second year as well and she's improving."

Jackson said overall, the quality of diving in the girls field was much improved from last year and there was a high standard at state this year. He said Davis and Snyder's teamwork throughout the year was a reason for their success.

"Both Lily and Ava pushed each other all through the year," Jackson said. "They made it to state about three quarters of the way through the season and then finished off the season strong."

Lainey Woodward of Millard West won the girls state championship with a total score of 478.20.

In the boys meet, Callum Olmer competed for BNFF. He was also able to make it all the way to the final round and his final score of 326.85 was good enough for 12th place.

"Callum was really happy with where he finished," Jackson said. "Coming into the final round, he moved up a couple spots. He beat some guys who had beat him earlier in the year, so he finished out on a high -- not necessarily in points but as far as placement in comparison to people. He finished with some big dives."

Olmer is a senior and Scheele said his leadership will be missed next year.

"Callum has done very well and he's been very supportive to his teammates," Scheele said. "He's has just done a great job of helping out -- especially with the other divers. He will even help coach on the sideline when Sam can't be here, so he's just been great."

Paul Mathews of Creighton Prep won the boys state diving championship with a score of 461.50.

The BNFF swimming team will have several athletes competing in the preliminary races on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

For the girls, the 200-freestyle relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Elise Van Cleave will be copeting with Avery Baumann, Laci Havlat and Katie Malina as alternates.

Baumann will swim in the 50-freestyle preliminary as well as the 100-freestyle preliminary. Lierman will also swim in the 50-freestyle.

The 200-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Katie Malina, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laci Havlat will compete with Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave and Jaedyn Baxa serving as alternates.

The 400-freestyle relay team of Baumann, Havlat, Baxa and Lierman will swim with Vanschoiack, Malina and Van Cleave serving as alternates.

The BNFF boys team had two relays qualify for state. The 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Kade Snyder will swim with Callum Olmer serving as an alternate.

The 200-freestyle relay team of Jacobsen, Snyder, Mueller and Scheele will also swim with Olmer again serving as an alternate.

Isaiah Jacobsen will also swim in the 100-freestyle relay while Scheele will swim in the 100-backstroke and Mueller will swim in the 100-breastroke.

The girls preliminaries will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday while the boys session will begin at 2 p.m. Should any BNFF swimmers reach the consolation or championship rounds on Saturday, they would begin at 11 a.m.

