BNFF swim team wraps up regular season

The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team competed in their last meet of the regular season at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Meet in Hastings.

It's the first year the team has competed in the GNAC

"We want to thank that conference for letting us compete and score," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "GNAC brought us some strong competition to push our BNFF swimmers and you can feel the energy among all the swimmers."

The BNFF girls came out as GNAC champs and the boys finished as runner-up.

"Our swimmers and divers came to compete, make some points for the team and achieve their goals of personal best times and new state cuts," Scheele said. "We are always telling our team that every swim and finish contributes to our point total, even if you don’t finish in the top six."

The BNFF team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman and Scheele said the support the team shows each other is impressive.

"At the end of the lanes you will always see someone cheering a team member on who is swimming," Scheele said. "Having four different high schools competing on one team, you worry about cohesiveness among the team. But, anyone who would try to determine who was from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury or Freeman would not be able to do so by the way each and every swimmer supports everyone."

Scheele said senior leadership has a lot to do with that cohesiveness and it was the last reagular season high school meet for those seniors, including Linnea Edeal, Ericka Kroeker, Luisa Marteddu, Josiah Miller, Mackenzie Riesen, Juan Sonenberg, Atlee Hansmeyer and Alyxzandria Kuzelka.

"This group will be greatly missed for their sportsmanship and team support, Scheele said. "Few tears and many hugs were shared at the end of the meet. They make some long time friendships with this co-op team. Seven seniors and seven underclassmen will continue practicing for the state swimming and diving meet that is held the end of this month."

Ava Snyder improved her state qualifying score for state diving. She also broke the 11 dive school record that was previously held by Camryn Wisnieski.

Avery Baumann made an automatic state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle.

New secondary state qualifying times were made by sophomore Elise Van Cleave in the 50-freestyle, senior Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200-freestyle and senior Ian Scheele in the 50-freestyle.

Swimmers who bettered their secondary state qualifying times include Avery Baumann in the 200 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100 Backstroke; Ian Scheele in the 100 Basckstroke; and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay with members swimming of Avery Baumann, Laci Havlat, Jaedyn Baxa and Mikya Lierman.

The team brought home a total of 50 medals.

First place finishes include the boys 200 Medley Relay of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Kade Snyder; Isaiah Jacobsen in 200 Freestyle; Ava Snyder in Diving; Callum Olmer in Diving; and Reed Mueller in 100 Breaststroke.

Second Place finishes include the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Laci Havlat; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 Individual Medley; Reed Mueller in the 200 Individual Madley; Mikya Lierman in the 50 Freestyle; Lily Davis in Diving; Isaiah Jacobsen in 100 Freestyle; Boys 200 Free Relay of Isaiah Jacobsen, Reed Mueller, Kade Snyder and Ian Scheele; Jaedyn Baxa in 100 Backstroke; Ian Scheele in 100 Backstroke; Jessica Craft in 100 Breaststroke; and the Girls 400 Freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Laci Havlat, Jaedyn Baxa and Mikya Lierman.

Third Place Finishes include Avery Bauman in the 200 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley; Ian Scheele in the 50 Freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 100 Freestyle; Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Katie Malina, Elise Van Cleave and Jaidyn Vanschoiack; and Jaidyn Vanschoaick in the 100 Backstroke.

Fourth Place Finishes include Josiah Miller in Diving; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 500 Freestyle and Kady Snyder in the 500 Freestyle

Fifth Place Finishes include Kade Snyder in the 200 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 500 Freestyle and Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Backstroke.

Sixth Place Finishes include Maddie Nielsen in the 200 Freestyle; Jessica Craft in the 200 Individual Medley; Elise Van Cleave in the 50 Freestyle; Linnea Edeal in the 100 Butterfly; and Ericka Kroeker in the 500 Freestyle.

BNFF had 30 personal best times, including Avery Baumann in the 200 and 100 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 200 Freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 Freestyle; Kade Snyder 200 and 500 Freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke and Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke;

Other pesronal bests include Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Butterfly; Elise Van Cleave in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; Louisa Marteddu in the 50 Freestyle; Ian Scheele in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; Ava Snyder in Diving; Linnea Edeal in 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke; Callum Olmer in 100 Butterfly; Hayleigh Shubert in 100 Freestyle; Allison Ford in the 100 Freestyle; Josiah Miller in the 100 Freestyle; Gracee Essink in the 500 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 500 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; Ava Bolli in 100 Breaststroke; Alayna Elwood in 100 Breaststroke; and Noah Jacobsen in the 100 Breastroke.

The NSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet is slated for Feb. 24-26.

