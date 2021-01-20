BNFF swim teams beat Columbus

The Beatrice Coop boys and girls swimming teams both came away with wins in a dual against Columbus.

The girls team won 110-63 at the Beatrice YMCA Tuesday evening to remain undefeated. The boys team won 101-74 Tuesday evening at the Beatrice YMCA.

The team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman. Head coach Marian Wallen said it was good to come away with two wins.

"We have a lot of depth and many talented swimmers on the team this season," Wallen said. "So, we are able to have many swimmers compete in different events and that contributed greatly to our success. But, having many other athletes to help us fill all the events and spread out the points has also contributed to the girls and boys team success."

The team had 16 first place finishes and 12 second place finishes.

The girls medley relate team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman finished first as did the girls 200-freestyle team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Mikwena Lierman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The boys medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen finished first as did the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Ian Scheele.