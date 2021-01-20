BNFF swim teams beat Columbus

The Beatrice Coop boys and girls swimming teams both came away with wins in a dual against Columbus.
The girls team won 110-63 at the Beatrice YMCA Tuesday evening to remain undefeated. The boys team won 101-74 Tuesday evening at the Beatrice YMCA.
The team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman. Head coach Marian Wallen said it was good to come away with two wins.
"We have a lot of depth and many talented swimmers on the team this season," Wallen said. "So, we are able to have many swimmers compete in different events and that contributed greatly to our success. But, having many other athletes to help us fill all the events and spread out the points has also contributed to the girls and boys team success."
The team had 16 first place finishes and 12 second place finishes.
The girls medley relate team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman finished first as did the girls 200-freestyle team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Mikwena Lierman.
The boys medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen finished first as did the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Ian Scheele.
Other first place finishes include Mikya Lierman in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly; Ian Scheele in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke; Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle, Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle; Callum Olmer in diving; Camryn Wisnieski in diving; Noah Pomajzl in the 100-freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 500-freestyle and Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke.
The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Averi Kolb, Josi Mans and Laci Havlat finished second as did the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Noah Brat, Kolton Kirchoff and Noah Pomajzl.
Other second place finishes include Laci Havlat in the 200-freestyle; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100 IM; Noah Pomajzl in the 50-freestyle; Hayden Stevens in diving; Lily Davis in diving; Josi Mans in the 100-freestyle; Noah Bratt in the 100-freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500-freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 100-backstroke and Levi Puchalla in the 100-breaststroke.
There was a total of 29 personal best times, including: Maddie Nielsen in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Ericka Kroeker in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Kolton Kirchhoff- in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Ian Scheele in the 200 Individual Medley; Averi Kolb in the 50 freestyle; Delaney Biesecker in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Aly Kuzelka in the 50 freestyle; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Noah Pomajzl in the 50 freestyle
Other personal best finishes include: Tagg DeBoer in diving and the 50 freestyle; Mikya Lierman in the 100 butterfly; Crystal Craft in the 100 freestyle; Ava Bolli in the 100 freestyle; Allison Ford in the 100 freestyle; Callum Olmer in the100 freestyle and 50 freestyle; Josi Mans in the 100 backstroke; Jaidyn Vanschoaick in the 100 backstroke; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 backstroke; Reed Mueller in the 100 backstroke; Alayna Elwood in the 100 breaststroke and Cole Rogge in the 100 freestyle.