BNFF swim teams compete in triangular

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team traveled to South Sioux City for a triangular.

The girls team came away with two wins. They beat South Sioux City 83-7 and beat Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 63-31.

The boys team defeated South Sioux City 53-36, but fell to Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 56-37.

BNFF coach Dina Scheele said she was pleased with the performances by both teams, especially considering it was their second meet in the last three days. Despite that, they had many swimmers swimming personal best times.

"Many on them competed in events they usually do not swim," Scheele said. "It is always good to get a break from what they normally like to compete in and to focus on something else. I truly believe, while they may have a favorite stroke or event, that being a well-rounded swimmer and compete and train in multiple events, will help keep swimming challenging and interesting. It also helps make them become stronger and faster."

Scheele said she was also happy with how the boys team held their own in both duals.

"I thought our eight boys who competed tonight held their own in a win against South Sioux City," Scheele said. "We just don't have the depth in numbers as Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael has to pull off the win."

Personal best times included Mikya Lierman in the 200 Freestyle; Kade Snyder in the 200 and 100 Freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 200 Individual Medley; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Butterfly; Ian Scheele in the 100 Butterfly; Maddie Nielsen in th 100 Freestyle; Brooke Given in the 100 Freestyle; Hayleigh Shubert in the 500 Freestyle and Sean Carrera in the 100 Backstroke.

First place finishes included the girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jessica Craft, Mikya Lierman and Avery Bauman; the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Kade Snyder; the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Delaney Biesecker, Elise Van Cleave and Laci Havlat and the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Laci Havlat and Avery Baumann.

Other first place finishes included Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 50 Freestyle; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 500 Freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 breastroke and Ian Scheele in the 100-breastsroke.

Second place finishes include the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Kati Malina, Ericka Kroeker, Jessica Craft and Elise Van Cleave and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Isaiah Jacobsen, Reed Mueller, Kade Snyder and Ian Scheele.

Other second place finishes include Mikya Lierman in the 200 Freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley; Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 50 Freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 100 Butterfly; Ian Scheele in the 100 Butterfly; Avery Baumann in the 100 Backstroke and Sean Carrera in the 100 Backstroke.

The BNFF team will be in action again this weekend at the Omaha Skutt Invite.

