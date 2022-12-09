BNFF swim teams split double duals

The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams split a pair of duals Thursday in their first home competition in two years.

The BNFF boys team defeated Ralston-Gross 92-75 while the girls team won over Ralston-Gross 200-81.

The boys lost their dual to Lincoln Pius X 181-67 while the girls fell to Pius X 155-145.

Since the Beatrice YMCA was under renovation last winter, this was BNFF's first home competition since the 2020-21 season.

BNFF head coach Dina Scheele said they were excited to come out with two wins against Ralston-Gross and was happy with how close the girls competed with Pius X.

"It was a close race for the girls throughout the meet," Scheele said. "With only three events left to race, BNFF was ahead of Pius, but Pius X was able to come out on top. Both Pius and Ralston bring some good competition. It is always fun swimming against these teams."

For the third consecutive meet, the six-dive school record was broken -- this time by junior Ava Snyder with a score of 216.50.

The girls 200-medley relay team set a new secondary state qualifying time. That team consists of sophomore Jaedyn Baxa, sophomore Addi Baxa, senior Mikya Lierman and sophomore Avery Baumann.

Bettering their secondary qualifying time was Mikya Lierman in 50 Freestyle; Avery Baumann in 100 Freestyle and the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann.

First place finishes at the meet include: the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Avery Baumann and Mikya Lierman; Mikya Lierman in the 50 freestyle; Ava Snyder in diving; Avery Baumann in the 100 Freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in the 500 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in 500 Freestyle; the Girls 200 Freestyle relay of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann; and the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay of Sean Carrera, Isaac Barber, Noah Jacobsen and Reed Mueller.

Second place finishes at the meet include: the Boys 200 Medley Relay of Sean Carrera, Noah Jacobsen, Reed Mueller and Callen Behrends; Avery Baumann in the 200 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley; Tabitha Crawford in the 50 freestyle; Lily Davis in diving; Sean Carrera in the 100 Backstroke; and the Girls 400 Freestyle relay of Tabitha Crawford, Brooke Given, Addi Baxa and Delaney Biesecker.

The BNFF team had 24 personal bests and 23 seasonal best times.

"It is always nice to see so many best times achieved early in the season," Scheele said. "It shows the hard work they have been putting in."

Personal best times achieved include Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Freestyle; Ava Bolli in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke; Mikya Liermann in the 50 Freestyle; Ava Snyder in dives and 50 freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 50 Freestyle; Isabelle Essink in the 50 Freestyle; Bethany Jurgena in the 50 Freestyleand Kamryn Branson in the 50 and 100 Freestyle.

Other personal best times include Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Freestyle; Addi Baxa in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Bella Bentley in the 50 and 100 Freestyle; Isaac Barber in the 100 Freestyle; Callen Behrends in the 100 Freestyle; Nash Baker in the 500 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 500 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; Jarett Guenther in the 100 Backstroke and Noah Jacobsen in the 100 Breaststroke.

The BNFF swimming and diving team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

The team will be in action again on Dec. 17 and 17 at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.