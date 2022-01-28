BNFF swim teams sweep North Star

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams both defeated Lincoln North Star in a dual on Thursday.

The girls team won their dual 218-84 while the boys won their dual 150-81.

It's the last dual of the season and the girls finished undefeated. The team didn't get a chance to dual Lincoln Pius X this season due to cancellation, which head coach Dina Scheele said is disappointing since Pius always pushes their team to do their best.

Despite that, Scheele said it was still fun to see the girls go undefeated and it's also great to see both teams get wins in their dual finale against North Star.

"Our swimmers and divers are realizing our season is coming to the end very quickly," Scheele said. "We only have one more meet and then it is conference and state. Many of the swimmers have been working very hard to achieve their own goals."

Sophomore Lily Davis receives a new state qualification for diving and the girls 400-freestyle relay bettered their secondary qualifying time. That team consists of Avery Bauman, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman.

The team had 27 personal best performances against Lincoln North Star.

Personal bests include Gracee Essink in the 200 free and 500 free; Reed Mueller in the 200 Free; Sean Carrera in the 200 Free and 100 Back; Mikya Lierman in the 200 Individual Medley; Ian Scheele in the Individual Medley; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 50 Free; Maddie Nielsen in the 50 Free and 500 Free; Luisa Marteddu in the 50 free; Caleb Oltman in the 50 free and Noah Jacobsen in the 50 Free.

Other personal bests include: Lily Davis in Diving; Josiah Miller in Diving and 100 free; Brooke Given in the 100 Butterfly; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 free; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 free and 100 Breast; Bella Bentley in the 100 Free; Mackenzie Riesen in the 100 Free; Kade Snyder in the 100 Free; Avery Baumann in the 500 free; Katie Malina in the 500 Free; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 500 Free; and Juan Sonenberg in the 100 Breast.

First Place finishes include the girls 200 Medley A relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Avery Baumann and the boys 200 Medley A Relay of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Kade Snyder.

Other first place relay teams include the Girls 200 Free A Relay of Laci Havlat, Delaney Biesecker, Elise Van Cleave and Jaidyn Vanschoiack; The boys 200 Free A Relay of Ian Scheele, Kade Snyder, Reed Mueller and Isaiah Jacobsen; the girls 400 Free A Relay of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman; and the Boys 400 Free A Relay of Sean Carrera, Josiah Miller, Callum Olmer and Noah Jacobsen.

Individual first place finishes include Laci Havlat in the 200 free; Mikya Lierman in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Free; Jessica Craft in the 100 Breast, Ian Scheele in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breast; Avery Baumann in the 50 Free and 500 Free; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50 Free and 50 Free; Lily Davis in Diving and Callum Olmer in the 100 Fly.

Second Place Finishes are the Girls 200 Medley B Relay of Elise Van Cleave, Jessica Craft, Delaney Biesecker and Katie Malina; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Free and 100 Free; Reed Mueller in the 200 free and 100 back; Ava Snyder in Diving; Callum Olmer in Diving; Laci Havlat in 100 fly; Kade Snyder in 100 Free; Maddie Nielsen in 500 Free; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Breast; and the Girls 400 Free B Relay of Maddie Nielson, Linnea Edeal, Ericka Kroeker, and Katie Malina.

The BNFF swimmers, which consists of athletes from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, will be in action again next weekend when they travel to the Elkhorn Invite.

