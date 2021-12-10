BNFF swim teams win duals over Ralston

RALSTON -- The Beatrice boys and girls co-op swimming and diving teams both picked up wins over Ralston on Thursday.

The girls team won their dual 100-97 while the boys team won 116-47.

BNFF head coach Dina Scheele said they were hoping for two wins since they both beat Ralston in the invitational last Saturday. The girls score ended up being a lot closer, though.

"For this meet, we wanted to see our swimmers swim events they don't usually swim," Scheele said. "We wanted to give them a break from their usual events and it was good to see the versatility each of these swimmers can bring to the team. A few of the swimmers surprised themselves and realized they actually may enjoy swimming that event."

First place finishes for BNFF inclue the boys 200 medley relay of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen; Mikya Lierman in the 200 Free; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 Free and 100 Butterfly; Reed Mueller in the 200 IM and 100 Backstroke; Ava Snyder in diving and Callum Olmer in Diving

Other first place finishes include the boys 200 free relay of, Kade Snyder, Callum Olmer, Josiah Miller and Sean Carrera; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Backstroke; Ian Scheele in the 100 Breaststroke; the girls 400 Free relay of, Mikya Lierman, Jaedyn Baxa, Delaney Biesecker and Avery Baumann; and the boys 400 Free Relay of Isaiah Jacobsen, Cole Rogge, Reed Mueller and Ian Scheele.

A long list of swimmers and divers also achieved personal bests.

Personal bests include Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 Free and 100 Butterfly; Jaedyn Baxa in 50 Free and 100 Free; Maddie Nielsen in the 50 Free; Elise Van Cleave in the 50 Free; Jordan Miller in the 50 Free; Allison Ford in the 50 Free and 100 Free; and Noah Jacobsen in the 50 Free.

Other personal bests include Cole Rogge in the 50 Free; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Free; Gracee Essink in the 100 Free; Brooke Given in the 100 Free; Bella Bentley in the 100 Free; Atlee Hanseyer in the 100 Free; Delaney Biesecker in the 500 Free; Sean Carrera 500 Free; and Addi Baxa 100 Breaststroke.

Mikya Lierman also improved her secondary state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle.

The BNFF swim team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, will be in action again on Dec. 17 and 18 when they travel to the Lincoln Southeast Invite.

