BNFF swim teams win season opener

LINCOLN - The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team opened their season with dual wins over Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman. The girls team won their dual 103-72 while the boys team won 88-78.

First year head coach Dina Scheele was happy with the two wins.

"We didn't have as many swimmers who dropped times from last season, however we are proud of how the team swam and we know what we need to work on to improve," Scheele said.

Mikya Lierman received a secondary state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle and the 100-freestyle team. The 200-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Katie Malina, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Mikya Lierman also had a secondary state qualifying time.

First place finishes on Thursday include the 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman and the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Colle Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen.

Avery Baumann finished first in the 200-freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen finished first in the 200-freestyle and 100-butterfly; Mikya Lierman finished first in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Ian Scheele finished first in the 50-freestyle; Lilly Davis and Callum Olmer finished first in diving and Laci Havlat finished first in the 500-freestyle.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Katie Malina, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Mikya Lierman finished first as did the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Reed Mueller, Ian Scheele and Isaiah Jacobsen.

BNFF also had personal best times from Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200-freestyle and 100-butterfly; Reed Mueller in the 200 IM and the 100-breaststroke; Elise Van Cleave in the 50-freestyle and Callum Olmer in the 100-breastsroke.

Net action for the team will be on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite. Do to the construction at the Beatrice YMCA, the team will be hosting their invite at Ralston High School. Diving will begin at 9 a.m. and swimming will follow at approximately noon.

"The team will continue to work hard throughout the season to drop times and reach more goals as a team," Scheele said. "It's early, but the hard work that swimmers are putting into their training will be a key ingredient to their success this season."

