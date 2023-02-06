ELKHORN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams traveled to the Elkhorn Invite on Saturday.

The girls team finished with 230 points, which was good enough for sixth place while the boys team finished with 38 points, putting them in ninth place.

"Even though we would of like to have placed higher, we saw some good competition and time drops," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "We are proud of our team."

The team came away with 19 personal best times.

"We always know each of them will be pushed to perform their best against some of the best swimmers in the state at this meet," Scheele said. "Our Conference meet is this weekend, so this meet always helps us prepare for the conference meet. This team has worked hard and should do well at the conference. We just hope everyone can stay healthy."

Finishing in the top eight at the meet were Ava Snyder finishing second in diving; Paikea Olmer finishing seventh in diving; Avery Baumann finshing seventh in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle; Mikya Lierman finishing eighth in the 50 Freestyle; Tabitha Crawford finishing sixth in the 500 freestyle and Jaedyn Baxa finishing seventh in the 100 Backstroke.

Relays placing in the top eight were: The Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann placing third and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Mikya Lierman, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedyn Baxa finishing fifth.

Girls personal best times were: Paikea Olmer in diving; Maddie Nielsen in 200 freestyle, Brooke Given in 200 freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in 50 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Kamryn Branson in 50 freestle and 100 freestyle; Hayleigh Shubert in 100 freestyle; Nash Baker in 100 backstroke; Isabelle Essink in 100 breastroke; Hailey Crouse in 100 Breastroke, and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Mikya Lierman, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedyn Baxa.

Boys personal best times received were: Noah Jacobsen in 100 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Jarret Guenther in 200 freestyle; Isaac Baker in 50 freestyle; Boys 200 Freestyle Relay of Reed Mueller, Isaac Barber, Sean Carrera, and Noah Jacabson.

Bettering their secondary state qualifying times were: Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 freestyle and Elise Van Cleave in 50 freestyle and the girls 400 freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Mikya Lierman, Tabitha Crawford and Avery Lierman.

BNFF will wrap up their regular season at the conference meet with GNAC hosting at Hastings YMCA. Diving will take place on Friday and with swimming taking place on Saturday.