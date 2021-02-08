BNFF swimmers compete at Elkhorn

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team traveled to the Elkhorn Invite over the weekend.
The team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, took just half of their team due to the weather conditions.
BNFF coach Marian Wallen said they always use the Elkhorn Invite as preparation for next week's River Cities Conference Meet because all of those teams competed at Elkhorn.
"Many of the top swimmers in the state were competing," Wallen said. "Our goal was to come away with some improvements in our state qualifying times, new state times and improved personal best performances. We were very proud of how well this small group of 11 girls and eight boys worked together and cheered each other on at this meet."
The girls team finished second out of nine teams, finishing behind a strong Elkhorn/Elkhorn South team. The boys team finished seventh.
Improvements in state qualifying times include the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman.
Mikwena Lierman bettered her automatic state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle.
The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Crystal Craft, Mikya Lierman and Mikwena Lierman improved their secondary state time as did Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke.
The Girls 200-medley relay team finished second at the meet and Mikwena Lierman finished second in the 50-freestyle.
The girls 200-freestyle relay team finished fourth and Mikwena Lierman finished fourth in the 100-butterfly.
Josi Mans finished fifth in the 100-backstroke and Crystal Craft finished fifth in the 100-breaststroke.
Lily Davis and Callum Olmer both finished sixth in diving.
Personal best performances include the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen. That team is just .69 seconds off of a state qualifying time.
Other personal best swims include Averi Kolb in the 200 IM, Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 IM, Linnea Edeal in the 50-freestyle, Ian Scheele in the 200 IM and 100-backstroke, Reed Mueller in the 200 IM, Noah Bratt in the 50-freestyle and 100 freestyle and Kolton Kirchoff in the 50-freestyle and 100-backstroke.
Beatrice had their last home dual of the season Monday night when they hosted South Sioux City. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.
The RCC Meet will be on Friday and Saturday. Diving will take place on Friday with swimming slated for Saturday.
"Our coaches are extremely proud of our team this year," Wallen said. "They have dealt with so many changes this year, but have all kept focused on their individual and team goals. Both the girls and boys have potential to come away with a conference championship this year."