BNFF swimmers compete at Elkhorn

The Girls 200-medley relay team finished second at the meet and Mikwena Lierman finished second in the 50-freestyle.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team finished fourth and Mikwena Lierman finished fourth in the 100-butterfly.

Josi Mans finished fifth in the 100-backstroke and Crystal Craft finished fifth in the 100-breaststroke.

Lily Davis and Callum Olmer both finished sixth in diving.

Personal best performances include the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen. That team is just .69 seconds off of a state qualifying time.

Other personal best swims include Averi Kolb in the 200 IM, Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 IM, Linnea Edeal in the 50-freestyle, Ian Scheele in the 200 IM and 100-backstroke, Reed Mueller in the 200 IM, Noah Bratt in the 50-freestyle and 100 freestyle and Kolton Kirchoff in the 50-freestyle and 100-backstroke.

Beatrice had their last home dual of the season Monday night when they hosted South Sioux City. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.

The RCC Meet will be on Friday and Saturday. Diving will take place on Friday with swimming slated for Saturday.

"Our coaches are extremely proud of our team this year," Wallen said. "They have dealt with so many changes this year, but have all kept focused on their individual and team goals. Both the girls and boys have potential to come away with a conference championship this year."

