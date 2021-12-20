BNFF swimmers compete at Lincoln SE Invite

LINCOLN -- Several members of the Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team traveled to the Lincoln Southeast Invitational over the weekend.

This particular invite is always one of the biggest events of the year for the BNFF team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman. Swimmers had to qualify for the meet and BNFF had 16 individual qualifiers, including 11 girls and four boys.

"This was a great accomplishment as the qualifying times are very fast for this meet," said BNFF Coach Dina Scheele. "We were also very pleased with the performances of the swimmers and divers that qualified."

The girls team finished in 14th place while the boys finished in 17th place.

"With having so many quality teams at this meet, it pushes our swimmers to do their best," Scheele said. "Many of the top swimmers in the state were at this meet, so it was great competition for the team."

The team had many time drops as well as a few secondary state qualifying times on the day.

The boys 200-medley relay team improved their secondary state qualifying time by 3.46 seconds and placed eighth. Members on that team include senior Ian Scheele, junior Reed Mueller, sophomore Cole Rogge and senior Isaiah Jacobsen.

Freshman Avery Baumann achieved secondary state qualifying times in the 200-freestyle and 100-freestyle. Isaiah Jacobsen also achieved secondary times in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle.

Personal best times on the day include Avery Baumann in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke; Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 50 freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50 freestyle and 100 Freestyle; Ian Scheele in the 50 free and 100 Backstroke and Cole Rogge 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.

BNFF will not compete again until after the holidays. They will be in action again on Jan. 4 when they travel to a triangular at Brownell-Talbot.

"We look forward to more of our team achieving their personal best and qualifying for state in meets to come," Scheele said.

